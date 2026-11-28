An American Airlines jet clipped the wing of another aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday, causing an abortive landing and prompting an FAA investigation. No injuries were reported in the 5:10 p.m. ET incident involving flights 638 and 2152.

An American Airlines passenger jet clipped the wing of another aircraft while taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday, according to federal authorities and air traffic control recordings.

The incident occurred around 5:10 p.m. ET, causing a brief disruption to operations at the busy Virginia airport. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the collision and stated that it would launch an investigation into the event. No injuries were reported following the scare, according to a statement released by the FAA to media outlets.

Also read Anita DeFrantz, first American woman and first Black American on IOC, dies at 74

American Airlines Planes Swap Paint at Airport

American Airlines Flight 638, which was bound for Dallas, was preparing to take off when the pilot reported that the plane had swapped paint with American Flight 2152. Flight 2152 was headed to Chicago and was next in line for departure. The collision happened just off of Runway 19, which is the longest runway at the airport and one of the busiest in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The close call prompted air traffic controllers to issue an urgent instruction to a different plane arriving at the airport to abort its landing immediately. A recording of air traffic control radio calls, captured by ATC.com and obtained by ABC7, revealed the pilot's exact words to controllers. The pilot stated, "Yes air, we are slightly over the hold short line and unfortunately we swapped paint with the American behind us, next to us.

" The audio also indicated that the crew was unsure if the jets were mechanically stuck together after the contact. As a result of the uncertainty, the control tower ordered the incoming aircraft to circle rather than land. Reports from multiple outlets, including the New York Post and LiveATC, confirmed that the two aircraft swapped paint just after 5 p.m. local time. The FAA explicitly stated that Flight 638 clipped the wing of Flight 2152 during the taxiing process.

Collision Occurs During Busy Thanksgiving Travel Period

This confirmation aligns with the radio transcripts that showed the pilot acknowledging the minor collision. The incident highlights the tight spacing and high volume of traffic at the national airport. This event occurs during a critical travel period for the airline industry. Roughly 6 million Americans are projected to fly domestically during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, according to data from AAA.

American Airlines has plans in place to keep travelers moving during this holiday rush, but such incidents can cause delays and operational hiccups. The company has not yet issued a specific comment on this particular collision, but CNN has reached out to the airline for more information. Reagan Washington National Airport also declined to provide immediate details beyond the FAA statement. The airport is known for its strict noise abatement procedures and limited operating hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The collision on Runway 19 serves as a reminder of the complexities of managing air traffic in a dense urban environment. Investigators will likely review the hold short line compliance and communication protocols used by the pilots and controllers involved.