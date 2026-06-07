American Airlines Flight Attendant Killed in Boat Strike While Snorkeling in South Florida

A 31-year-old American Airlines flight attendant was killed in a suspected boat strike while snorkeling off Hollywood Beach in Florida, officials revealed after an investigation.

An American Airlines flight attendant was fatally struck by a boat while she was snorkeling in South Florida , before her body was found washed up on a beach Kellie Melinda Williams’ body was discovered in the surf near Hollywood Beach by the two fishermen around 8 p.m. Wednesday and “showed injuries consistent with a vessel strike,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission revealed,Williams, 31, was publicly identified on Saturday as officials ruled she died from blunt force injuries.

“Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkeling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3,” officials said, according to the outlet. “Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case. ” Kellie Melinda Williams was killed by a suspected boat strike while snorkeling off Hollywood Beach in Florida on June 3, 2026.

Officials have not released any details on the boat suspected in Williams death, or the people onboard, and no charges have been filed.

“Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline,” Emilio BenitezWilliams’ parents said their daughter was an accomplished snorkeler, describing her as a “great person,” according to the outlet. Williams’ parents said their daughter was an accomplished snorkeler, describing her as a “great person. ”The California native had recently moved to the Sunshine State and had gotten married within the last year.

Two fishermen pulled Williams’ body out of the water before calling the police on June 3, 2026. The California native had recently moved to the Sunshine State and had gotten married within the last year. The Miami-based Association of Professional Flight Attendants announced Williams’ death to her colleagues in an Instagram post on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,” the organization said in “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague,” the airline told“Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues at this time.

” Kellie Melinda Williams was killed by a suspected boat strike while snorkeling off Hollywood Beach in Florida on June 3, 2026. Williams' parents said their daughter was an accomplished snorkeler, describing her as a"great person.

"The California native had recently moved to the Sunshine State and had gotten married within the last year. Two fishermen pulled Williams' body out of the water before calling the police on June 3, 2026.





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American Airlines Boat Strike Florida Flight Attendant Snorkeling

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