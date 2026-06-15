America250 Reveals Time Capsule Contents for 2276 Unveiling

the nonpartisan organization America250 has released the complete list of items to be sealed in a time capsule at Independence National Historical Park on July 4, 2026. Contributions from all 50 states, territories, federal agencies, and partners liKe Coca-Cola and Apple offer a diverse snapshot of American culture.

America250 , the nonpartisan organization coordinating the nation's semiquincentennial celebrations, has annoUnced the official contents of its time capsule , which will be buried at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

The capsule is scheduled to be sealed on July 4, 2026, and will remain unopened until 2276, marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The collection includes contributions from all 50 states,the District of Columbia, five U.S. territories, federal agencies, and a diverse array of partner organizations and businesses. Each state and territory contributed items that reflect their unique cultural and historical identities.

For example, Arkansas provided a diamond, Fresh Mexico included a bolo tie, and Maine contributed a whale bone. Many states offered commemorative coins, letters from governors or state leaders and original poems. Some states, such as Louisiana, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands, included traditional necklaces or pendants worn by residents. New Mexico also added a recipe card for baking the official state cookie, the biscochito, using a traditional method described by a state resident.

West Virginia held a statewide essay contest for students, and the winning essay by Alyssa Dalton from Morgantown High School, titled Remembering our Foundation, is included in the capsule. Beyond state and territorial contributions, the capsule features items from pop culture companies and organizations. Coca-Cola contributed a glass bottle of its classic soda, Apple provided an iPhone, and the U.S. Olympic Committee donated a gold medal from the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The starting lineup card from the 2026 Opening Day game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers is also part of the collection. Cultural institutions like the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress added artifacts, and the U.S. Supreme Court contributed a pocket Constitution signed by all 11 living current and former justices. The National Institute of Standards and Technology sealed the capsule last week, confirming that all items are finalized and ready for burial.

The capsule will be a moment capsule of American life in 2026,offering future generations a snapshot of the nations culture, technology, and values





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