America's veterans and military heroes deserve far more recognition than they get: YouTube star

YouTube star Nic Flood says young people today know far more about pop stars than they do America's military and veteran heroes. His new book series, 'Heroes Erased,' aims to change that.

Built from Scratch: How a rented kitchen and hand-squeezed fruit became a versatile mixerAmerican Culture Quiz: Test yourself on country cooking and park preservationAmerican Culture Quiz: Test yourself on famous feuds and skin secretsFox News Digital's News Quiz: October 23, 2026Florida fisherman, 71, killed by nearly 12-foot alligator as rescuers face more gatorsBoiling broccoli may reduce its nutritional value, but simple tips can helpService dogs help veterans find new hope through nonprofit Liberty DogsNow-defunct fast-food chain was ahead of its time as its memory lives on, food historian saysYouTube star brings forgotten military heroes to life in new book series YouTuber and veteran Nic Flood explains how requests from parents inspired him to create "Heroes Erased," a new book series sharing the experiences of American military service members.

A former Army National Guard medic and YouTube star based in Iowa with several million followers has a message for Nic Flood, a journeyman electrician and father of two, told Fox News Digital that when people"learn about America’s war heroes, you’re learning about some of the best, bravest individuals that have ever existed on the face of the planet. And if you can draw from those experiences and learn those lessons, it’s going to help you in life.

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""If you forget what these men sacrificed, then ultimately you're going to wind up forgetting what they sacrificed for, too," Flood said. Americans need to know and remember the sacrifices of the nation's military heroes, says a father of two based in Iowa. He's helping his own kids learn through dramatic storytelling of standout personalities.

He said he frequently hears from viewers who once thought they disliked history, only to become interested in it when they begin hearing the stories of the people who lived it. To look beyond his own experience, Flood created a survey that drew more than 1,100 responses from 49 states. He focused in particular on 81 eighth graders whose teachers administered the survey in class andThe results showed a striking divide between their knowledge of pop culture and military history.

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Among eighth graders, 98% of those who took the survey knew that Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift — while just 6% could name a Only one in eight could name an American hero from World War II, while nearly a third selected actor Woody Harrelson when asked to identify a war hero. Author and YouTuber Nic Flood, a journeyman electrician in Iowa, points to Medal of Honor recipient Roy Benavidez as one of the many American war heroes whose stories have inspired him in his own life.

At the same time, 64% of the students said someone in their own family had served in the military. The students did not appear uninterested in history. Most rated their history class a four or five out of five, and one student offered an idea about how to make the subject more meaningful.

"You can still teach the big picture of World War II, but you can teach it through the lens of an individual," he said. He said viewers repeatedly asked for versions of his stories that they could share with their children. Roy Benavidez — who recovered from a severe injury, returned to military service and later helped save fellow service members during a lengthy firefight.

"If Roy Benavidez could live through what he did, I mean, I can get through this," Flood recalled thinking. "I think hearing these lessons, especially at a young age to kids, is very powerful. "focused on 10 American heroes from World War II. He said viewers had repeatedly asked for versions of his stories that they could share with their children.

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Veterans Day is observed every year on Nov. 11.

"Everybody wants to be excited about history," said a former Army National Guard medic. Flood said he hopes the project encourages others to keep telling the stories of the people behind American military history. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP "I don't think that you should just go out and learn these stories because you're supposed to honor veterans," he said. Kelly McGreal is a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.

She and the team cover travel, food and drink, health, relationships and more. She also produces the weekly American Culture Quiz and handles other special projects.