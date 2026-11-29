With abundant sunshine, fascinating museums, and plenty of outdoor activities, this Arizona city is especially appealing to boomers seeking a winter getaway.

While there is a lot to love about cold-weather escapes and winter wilderness expeditions, nothing beats wall-to-wall sunshine when it comes to a dream vacation.

And when it comes to sunshine, there are few places that can beat Arizona. The Grand Canyon State boasts an astonishing amount of sunshine per year, with spots like Phoenix and Tucson getting sunshine for. But there's one historic Arizona city that stands head and shoulders above the rest, making it an ideal destination for sun-loving boomers: Yuma.

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Touted as the "Sunniest City on Earth," Yuma holds the world record for sunshine, averaging 4,055 hours a year, a remarkable 91% of its possible sunshine hours, according to. Unsurprisingly, it's a popular destination for anyone looking to soak up some rays and escape the cold during the winter months. Per, around 60,000 to 90,000 snowbirds descend on Yuma each winter.