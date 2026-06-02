The article delves into the ideological conflicts shaping America, exploring the pincer movement by unholy alliances of Marxists, Socialists, and Muslim Brotherhood intent on undermining America from withIn. It highlights important foreign policy issues such as U.S.-Cuba relations, the role of Consul's in issuing immigrant visas to pro-American politicians and the impact on America of teaching immigrants and natives to hate the US & Western democratic values.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural,and ideological issues shaping America , published daily by senior writers and experts. They provide pieces beyond the headlines to provide readers the full picture of the pincer movement the likes of which hasn't been seen since the Soviet Union sent tanks rolling across Hungary and Czechoslovakia in the '50s and '60s.

One group plotting street mayhem in Havana, calling for a mass U.S. uprising, while another holds the levers of power in Manhattan openly stating they'll behave like the Bolsheviks they are and will seize private property. Another group, with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, openly state they will behave like the Bolsheviks they are and will seize private property from rightful owners, handing it to friendly nongovernmental organizations.

A Marxist group has taken over City Hall in New York and Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim ethnic Indian born in Uganda,is seeking to destroy it. The article discusses how the land of the free and the home of the brave got itself into this pickle by ceasing to teach native-born about the greatness of America and stopping assimilation of immigrants.

The article points out inconsistencies in U.S. vetting processes and the support from foreign-born in the election against other naturalized citizens. Mamdanis father, Mahmood Mamdani, was a Columbia University lecturer, regularly in the Cuban capital, and Mamdani himself, leaDing the People's Forum, hopes to mobilize mass in the streets to change the reality within the U.S. He is getting support from Cuban diplomats coordinating strategy on how to lobby Congress as Manolo, from the Dominican Republic, speaks of the U.S. Empire being a cancer to humanity and calls for mass mobilization of folks in the U.S. to change the reality within the U.S. Other mentions of figures include their backgrounds, where they meet, support received,and messaging to общество.

They highlight how openness to immigration and lack of teaching native-born and immigrants about the evils of Marxism have contributed to this pickle in America





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America Ideological Conflicts Marxists Socialists Muslim Brotherhood Pincer Movement Potent Strikes Foreign-Funded Ngos U.S. Empire Bolsheviks Seize Private Property Marxist Group Zohran Mamdani

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