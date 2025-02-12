America's Presidential Favorability: A Divided Landscape

A new Gallup poll reveals how Americans view their past and present leaders, highlighting a clear divide in public perception based on political affiliation and historical context.

Public opinion on U.S. presidents often shifts with time, reflecting political events, policy decisions, and changing historical perspectives. A new Gallup poll, conducted January 21-27, ranked the five living U.S. presidents by favorability, revealing how Americans view their past and present leaders. The survey comes shortly after Trump’s second inauguration and follows a period of heightened political division .

While some former presidents have seen favorability increases in their post-presidency years, others remain deeply polarizing figures. The poll sheds light on which presidents have maintained public approval—and which ones have seen their reputations decline. This latest presidential favorability ranking and what it reveals about America’s political landscape. The Gallup poll measured favorability ratings for Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. The results show a clear divide in public perception:As expected, party affiliation plays a major role in how Americans rate their presidents. The Gallup survey found that Democrats were significantly more likely to approve of Obama, Biden, and Clinton, while Republicans were more likely to approve of Bush and Trump. Public perception of presidents often fluctuates based on their time in office and how their leadership is viewed in hindsight. The latest Gallup data shows: Obama maintained the highest favorability rating among living presidents, followed by Biden, Clinton, Bush, and Trump. Historically, favorability ratings change over time as presidents move further from the political spotlight. Obama and Bush have benefited from post-presidency approval increases, while Biden’s current struggles could improve in the future, following patterns seen with past leaders. For Trump, the next four years will be crucial in shaping his long-term legacy. His ratings could rise or fall depending on public perception of his second term policies and leadership style. Meanwhile, Biden’s post-presidency reputation may improve if historical trends hold.





