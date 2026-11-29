But while small plane accidents are often blamed on pilot error, an investigation found that some Cessna aircraft, popular with flight schools, contained a critical design flaw that led to multiple…

America’s most popular small airplane has a fatal flaw that went barely noticed for decades — until a small group of mechanics started digging into a series of unexplained crashes, and found “blue goo,” according to a bombshell report.

The Cessna 172S Skyhawk — a single-engine, four-seat plane — has become the default trainer for flight schools, with at least 3,000 currently registered in the US. But mechanics at Auburn University started investigating unexplained power failure that has caused multiple crashes — and discovered a critical design flaw that allows fuel to leak into a servo on the underside of the engine,They used a dye in the planes’ fuel as their tried to troubleshoot the problem — and when they discovered “blue goo” in the servo, it confirmed their suspicions.

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The Auburn flight school team found “goo,” the remnants of evaporated fuel in the part and a sign that it was leaking, in 40 out of 44 Cessna 172S aircraft in their fleet. The fact that the problem — which was referenced in crash reports dating back to 2001, but never fully investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration — helps explain why general aviation accidents are 11 times more deadly than cars and light trucks.