America's Most Misspelled Words Revealed: 'Bougie' Tops the List

The article discusses the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee and the most misspelled words in the United States, including 'bougie' and 'chihuahua'.

E.W. Scripps Company president and CEO Adam Symson presents the trophy to Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, the winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee , May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.

Take a look at America's most misspelled word top 10 list. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Associated Press )Nationally, 'bougie' tops the list, while Minnesotans struggle with 'ukulele.

'SALT LAKE CITY — The word 'basically' — B-A-S-I-C-A-L-L-Y — would seem to be among the most basic of basic words. It's the sort of word that would likely be easy first-round fodder for competitors at next week's annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Unscramblerer.comFaizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, reacts as he wins the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.

(Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Associated Press)Meanwhile, 'bougie' — that popular slang word for being high-class or overly concerned with wealth and status — sits atop the national catalog. Unscramblerer.com spokesperson noted its 2026 misspelled words analysis is a reminder that English spelling and pronunciations are often irregular. And common words such as 'through' and 'character' contain silent letters — while others contain double consonants, such as 'business' and 'necessary' and, yes, 'basically.

' And here's a 'spell-it-right' warning/advice from the word tool's website: 'Studies show that reliance on autocorrect and AI deteriorates the authors' spelling ability over time. 'To combat this digital amnesia, we encourage everybody to search for the correct spelling of the word when a feeling of doubt arises. 'E.W.

Scripps Company president and CEO Adam Symson presents the trophy to Faizan Zaki, 13, of Dallas, the winner of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 29, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Associated Press) While 'basically' is the word reportedly most likely to trip up Utah spellers, a curious list of 'most misspelled words' are found atop other states, according to Unscramblerer.com.

Both Georgia and Wyoming spellers struggle with 'chihuahua,' while neighboring North Carolina and Virginia find 'spaghetti' a tough spell. Several states — Alabama, Maryland, Mississippi and Wisconsin — are most vexed by 'business,' while Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Vermont and West Virginia all reportedly struggle spelling 'beautiful.

'May has become synonymous with spelling, with the annual nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee held this year on May 26-27, in Washington, D.C. Almost 250 spellers from around the United States and several other countries have advanced through regional spelling bees to compete in next week's 'Scripps' — the Super Bowl of spelling bees.

Four Utah kids, according to the competition website, will vie for the national spelling title: Park City's Wesley Kenlon, Price's Ashley Bryner, and, from Salt Lake City, Roshan Kaushik and Ray Mishra. Last year, 13-year-old Faizan Zaki claimed the Scripps spelling bee crown after correctly spelling 'eclaircissement' — a word of French origin that means enlightenment, or the clearing up of something obscure. And it really does pay to enrich your word power. The Dallas, Texas, teen pocketed $50,000 for winning the spelling event





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Scripps National Spelling Bee America's Most Misspelled Words Minnesotans Struggle With Ukulele Utah Spellers Struggle With Bougie Word Power Reliance On Autocorrect Digital Amnesia Word Tool Eclaircissement Enlightenment Clearing Up Something Obscure

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