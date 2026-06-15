America's most ice cream-obsessed state revealed as Northeast crushes competition

New Jersey is America's most ice-cream-obsessed state, according to Innerbody Research, with the Northeast sweeping the top five in search interest. Experts weigh in.

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Its closest neighbors aren't far off, the company noted. The Northeast — Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York — are the top five states for ice cream search interest. Seven of the top 10"most enthusiastic" states were on the East Coast, too, Innerbody reported — with New Hampshire coming in at No. 6 and Maine at No. 8.

As far as ice cream flavors go,"strawberry is the undisputed national champion" when it comes to searches, said Innerbody, which is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. It was the most searched-for flavor nationwide and the favorite in California, Texas and Michigan. A report on how many people in the United States use Google to search for ice cream revealed that the popular sweet treat is particularly popular in the Northeast. Search behavior, purchases and self-reported preferences often differ, however.

Chocolate is currently America's favorite flavor, according to the International Dairy Foods Association's biannual National Ice Cream & Frozen NoveltySteve Christensen, executive director of the North American Ice Cream Association, said he wasn't surprised that New England and the broader Northeast ranked high on the list of ice cream searches. He said the region has some of theVermont has the strongest concentration of ice cream shops, with 18.51 shops per 100,000 residents, according to an analysis by Daily Herd. and a big, grand finale at the end" might add to the intensity of the searches, Christensen told Fox News Digital.didn't really feature highly in some of the stats here," he said.

"They love their butterfat. They love their sugar and their sweet things. They may have been misrepresented. The Midwest needs a little bit of an oomph when it comes to the ice cream stats in the study.

"Meanwhile, those in the Northeast tend to gravitate to"more crisp, clean flavors, like mint" — while the West Coast has"very strong emerging, Internet search data shows that"people are very passionate about their local brand and some of the origin states where their ice creams come from," Christensen said. Internet searches don't necessarily translate to purchases or reflect favorite flavors, as other data and surveys have revealed different preferences.

People have been increasingly making ice cream at home and selling it at local farmers markets and in their communities, he said. The average American eats about 18 pounds of ice cream, or about 4 gallons, each year, according to the IDFA.

"Going to an ice cream shop is like a 15-minute vacation," Christensen said. "You don't have to pack the kids up and go to Disney. You don't even have to pack the car up. ""If the vanilla's good, then everything's good. "





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