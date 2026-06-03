America's Got Talent season 21 promises to be an unforgettable ride filled with unforgettable performances and heart-wrenching stories. With a star-studded guest list and emotional auditions, the show is sure to captivate audiences of all ages. From singers to dancers to variety acts, America's Got Talent has something for everyone. The show's ability to discover and showcase new talent is what makes it so special.

America's Got Talent Season 21 Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Guest Acts and Emotional Auditions. The upcoming season promises to be filled with unforgettable performances and heart-wrenching stories.

Host Terry Crews returns alongside judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel. The trailer showcases a variety of acts, from a 14-year-old singer who impresses the judges with her rendition of Sienna Spiro's "Die On This Hill" to a Canadian dance crew made up of girls aged 7 to 21, who perform with a variety of dogs. Another standout act is Luke, a Florida resident who delivers an original rap called "Seat to Stage.

" The rap is a personal story about surviving cancer and chasing his dreams. The judges are visibly moved by Luke's performance, with Simon Cowell praising his authenticity and Mel B asking him how he knew his rap was going to be so good. America's Got Talent has been a staple of summer entertainment for over 15 years, and season 21 promises to be just as exciting.

With its star-studded guest acts and emotional auditions, it's sure to captivate audiences of all ages. From singers to dancers to variety acts, America's Got Talent has something for everyone. The show's ability to discover and showcase new talent is what makes it so special. The Golden Buzzer is also back, giving the judges the opportunity to send one contestant straight to the live shows.

Keep reading to see all the must-see moments and make sure to watch America's Got Talent season 21 when it premieres on NBC





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America's Got Talent Season 21 Terry Crews Simon Cowell Sofía Vergara Mel B Howie Mandel Golden Buzzer

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