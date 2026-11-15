America's first Muslim senator exposes a political blind spot

Abdul El-Sayed's election as the first Muslim senator-elect puts Islamism, the Muslim Brotherhood and antisemitism at the heart of a national debate.

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’As a Muslim woman, physician and longtime critic of Islamism, I have witnessed firsthand the consequences of extremist interpretations of my faith.during the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel; recorded the testimony of Yazidi and Kurdish victims of ISIS atrocities in Iraq; interviewed children inducted into ISIS and the Taliban; consoled Christians persecuted in Iraq and Pakistan; and walked through the now-dismantled Al Hol detention camp in Syria. I know deeply the tragedies promulgated by practitioners of my faith who believe in an extremist interpretation of the religion called Islamism or political Islam.

I also know there is a rising tide of people who don’t differentiate between the two and believe all Islam is extremist. Abdul El-Sayed holds a news conference after winning the Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan, on August 5, 2026, in Detroit, MichiganYet both political parties are challenged in meeting this moment. Republicans too often fail to distinguish Muslims from Islamists, while Democrats seem unwilling to examine the distinction at all.

Accusations of"Islamophobia," amplified by the politics of identity and"anti-racism," have further obscured a debate Americans urgently need to have. Too often, Islamophobia is conflated with anti-Muslim xenophobia to the detriment of Muslim critics of Islamism who seek to expose Islamist influence and to the benefit of Islamist ideology and its allies. Expect accusations of Islamophobia to be increasingly deployed as a means of diverting scrutiny away from El-Sayed, whose senatorial bid exposed these tensions.questioning Muslims’ fitness for political office.

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Such attacks risk alienating Muslim voters and undermining legitimate scrutiny of El-Sayed’s political associations, statements and policy positions. Republicans will continue to struggle with these questions until they understand how Islamism covertly exploits democratic institutions and electoral politics — a challenge identified overseas.on the Muslim Brotherhood examined"Islamist entryism," or Muslim Brotherhood efforts to build influence through local institutions, associations and political structures. Republicans are not alone in their failure to distinguish Islamist political activity from apolitical pluralism.

Too often, Democratic leaders dismiss legitimate questions about Islamist ideology as"Islamophobia," even as disputes over antisemitism, anti-Zionism and the Israel-Hamas conflict deepen divisions within their party.faced questions from Fox News host Brian Kilmeade about rising antisemitism and anti-Israel activism within Democratic politics. His responses illustrated the difficulty party leaders face in confronting these divisions.

‘DESTROYING THE AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE’: EL-SAYED’S POLITICAL ORBIT COMPLICATES EFFORT TO MODERATE HIS IMAGEanother revealing moment three days after the election, when El-Sayed attended the Arab America Foundation’s national summit where an event leader celebrated El-Sayed’s victory with the declaration,"You destroyed AIPAC twice," before invoking"Free Palestine" and"From the river to the sea. "The phrase"From the river to the sea" is interpreted by many Israelis and Jews as a call for Israel’s elimination, although some Palestinian advocates claim it is a demand for freedom and equal rights.

Such ambiguity makes it all the more important for elected officials to explain what these slogans mean and whether they support Israel’s continued existence as a Jewish state. As an expert on Islamism, I can see how such public celebration raises serious questions about the ideological expectations some supporters already place on El-Sayed. He should answer those questions directly.

The same scrutiny should extend to elected officials’ positions on antisemitism, anti-Zionism and American foreign policy toward Israel, Qatar, Turkey and Iran, countries whose relationships with Islamist movements differ substantially but remain important to U.S. national security.about whether he considered Iran an American adversary. His response deserves examination on its merits, particularly considering reporting about his past statements and associations. But such scrutiny must be grounded in verifiable evidence, not assumptions based on a politician’s Muslim identity.

That distinction is essential. When all Muslims are portrayed as Islamists, genuine ideological concerns become harder to investigate. When every criticism of political Islam is dismissed as"Islamophobia," the public loses another opportunity for honest debate. Hasan Piker, left, listens as Abdul El-Sayed speaks in a green room before a campaign rally, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

, who previously said America"deserved 9/11," a remark Piker later characterized as inappropriate. Piker has also faced criticism over his commentary about Hamas and the Oct. 7 attacks. El-Sayed subsequently distanced himself from Piker. Politicians shouldn't be held responsible for every statement made by their supporters.

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But they must be willing to reject extremist rhetoric clearly and consistently, particularly when it comes from influential figures within their own coalitions. El-Sayed also faced criticism over his"hurt people hurt people" remarks following an attack on Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan that federal authorities investigated as aYet political leaders have a responsibility to condemn antisemitic violence unequivocally, without language that could reasonably be interpreted as legitimizing it.and archived social media statements attributed to his half-sister concerning the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed rejects any claims that he or his family are Muslim Brotherhood affiliates.highlighted pro-Islamist 2012 columns co-authored by El-Sayed following Islamist Mohamed Morsi’s election — Egypt’s first democratically elected president, who was ousted in 2013 amid mass protests against his government. Those writings are legitimate subjects for scrutiny. Americans deserve to know whether El-Sayed’s views of the Brotherhood have since changed.

Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed denied to NBC's Kristen Welker that his family had any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. We must distinguish Muslims who support liberal democracy and religious pluralism from those who seek to impose Islamist political principles. We must also distinguish anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination and violence from legitimate criticism of religiously inspired political movements. The two are not interchangeable.

When politicians conflate them, they create a climate in which ideological scrutiny becomes more difficult and religious prejudice becomes easier to excuse. Rejecting Islamism isn’t an act of anti-Muslim hatred. For pluralist, anti-Islamist Muslims, it is an affirmation of religious liberty, democratic government, individual rights and the separation of religious authority from state power.

A healthy, liberal democracy must protect the right of Muslims to worship, participate in politics and hold public office while also protecting the right of Americans to scrutinize any political ideology, including Islamism. El-Sayed should be challenged vigorously on his views of the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamist political movements, antisemitism and Israel’s right to exist. His public appearances, past writings and political alliances provide legitimate starting points for that examination.

Americans must not empower politicians who excuse terrorism, defend antisemitic violence or seek to undermine constitutional democracy, regardless of their religion or political party. Both parties should support candidates, including Muslim candidates, who defend democratic pluralism and reject political extremism. The answer to Islamist entryism is neither anti-Muslim prejudice nor silence in the face of extremism. It is informed scrutiny, intellectual honesty and an unwavering commitment to America’s constitutional principles.

Qanta A. Ahmed, MD, is a physician, author, life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and senior fellow at Independent Women’s Forum.