America's Distinguished Young Women Holds 69th National Finals in Mobile with Over $136,000 in Scholarships

The 69th National Finals of America's Distinguished Young Women will be staged at the Mobile Saenger Theatre from June 25‑27, featuring scholarship awards exceeding $136,000 across five competition categories, a free Community Night preview, and a series of local cultural events for the Class of 2026.

America's Distinguished Young Women will stage the 69th National Finals competition in Mobile, Alabama, a three‑night showcase that will run from June 25 to June 27, with each evening's events beginning at 7 p.m. The Mobile Saenger Theatre will host the distinguished contestants from across the United States as they vie for a combined cash‑scholarship pool exceeding $136,000.

The competition, organized by the nonprofit America's Distinguished Young Women, evaluates each participant in five distinct categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self‑expression. Each category tests a different facet of the contestants' abilities, ranging from academic achievement and personal articulation to artistic performance, physical conditioning, and creative presentation.

The winners in each discipline will receive scholarship awards that are distributed throughout the three‑night event, providing the Class of 2026 with opportunities to advance their higher‑education goals while also celebrating their personal accomplishments. Carole Hegwood, the executive director of America's Distinguished Young Women, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming finals, noting that the gathering brings together state representatives who have earned their place through rigorous local and statewide programs.

"Every June we are thrilled to welcome these remarkable young women to Mobile," Hegwood said. "Their dedication, talent, and academic excellence reflect the thousands who have participated in our program across the nation. They come not only for the scholarship awards but also for the experience of being part of a historic tradition that empowers young women to lead and serve their communities.

" In addition to the formal competition, the organization is offering a Community Night on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m. that will give the public a preview of the 2026 class's performances. Admission to Community Night is free, and attendees will enjoy a selection of program highlights, allowing local residents to become acquainted with the contestants before the finals begin.

Logistical details for participants include a Welcome Ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the Mobile Regional Airport's main terminal. Over the course of their stay, the competitors will participate in a range of community‑engagement activities designed to showcase the cultural and historical assets of Mobile.

Planned outings include a guided tour of Bellingrath Gardens, a culinary challenge at Wintzell's Oyster House where contestants will take part in a traditional oyster‑eating contest, and additional rehearsals for their final performances. Ticket sales for the preliminaries and the National Finals are being handled by the America's Distinguished Young Women National Office, and prospective attendees can review pricing and purchase options on the organization's official website, DistinguishedYW.org.

This event not only highlights the academic and artistic prowess of young women from across the United States but also underscores Mobile's commitment to supporting educational excellence and community involvement





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