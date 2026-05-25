Explains how the U.S. was able to become a conservation success story under the leadership of Theodore Roosevelt and through the efforts of American hunting and conservation groups. Focuses on the success of the country in preserving its wildlife and wild places for future generations.

In Focus delivers deeper coverage of the political, cultural, and ideological issues shaping America, published daily by senior writers and experts. These in-depth pieces go beyond the headlines to give readers the full picture.

A success story in human history may sound strange in an era in which America is more commonly portrayed as an environmental, and the political Left, the U.S. and its capitalist system, built on the protection of property rights, care only about profit at the expense of wildlife and the environment, but the data thoroughly reject this notion. T.R. was a hunter, outdoorsman, rancher, and conservationist who believed wildlife should be preserved through responsible stewardship and sustainable use.

In reality, the U.S. went from nearly exterminating much of its native wildlife in the late 19th century to becoming the global gold standard forrestoration and conservation. ‘Nobody cared, and I’m allowed to’: Trump’s guide to self-dealin





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Conservation Wildlife Preservation America's Conservation Success Story Theodore Roosevelt Private Organizations

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