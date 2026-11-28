The craze has been driven largely by the growth of the American version, prompting something of a rift between some loyalists of Chinese and American mahjong.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — At 10:30 a.m., the clattering of tiles began. Around 50 mahjong players — grandparents and hipsters, doctors and housewives — sat four to a table in a grassy park outside Los Angeles, shuffling, stacking, and calling chows and pungs.

Whittled down from an initial 322 contestants, they were competing in one of the largest Chinese mahjong tournaments ever held in the United States. The prize money wasn’t nothing — $3,000 — but for some, the event last month had a deeper resonance. Many of the contestants, mostly Americans of Chinese descent, had grown up playing the traditional tile game in, say, tiny apartments in Hong Kong or suburban tract houses in California.

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To play in such a large event in Monterey Park, Calif. , seemed to quietly affirm their Chinese culture, even as American mahjong — the homegrown spinoff — has ballooned into a multimillion-dollar industry, with its own rules and modified tiles that render it nearly unrecognizable to devotees of the original game.