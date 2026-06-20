America In Focus: US gas prices dip below $4 and more evidence Americans keep spending

U.S. gas prices fell below $4 a gallon on average this past week, but just barely. Gas prices hit $3.999 on average in the U.S. Thursday, according to motor club AAA.

Pentagon chief's review appears out of step with what NATO allies are already doingBarack and Michelle Obama surprise first visitors to newly opened presidential centerPresident Donald Trump unveils the new Air Force One, a converted Qatari jetSouth Africa's no-nonsense coach who shut down Trump question and told critics back home to shut upAnne Hathaway is pregnant with her third childViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeReport: ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins set to join Jackson State men's basketball as new GMDragon Boat Festival links modern China to traditions more than 2,000 years oldPrimarias en Maine: Pingree y Charles competirán por el cargo de gobernadorMeloni slams Trump's claim she 'begged' for a photo with him as Italy's top diplomat cancels US tripThe Afternoon WireBlack bank card program to steer cash payments to single mothers in government housingKennedy Center says it isn't required to reschedule shows after judge blocks 2-year closureScotland fans have descended on Boston for the World Cup, and bars are struggling to keep upViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeReport: ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins set to join Jackson State men's basketball as new GMDragon Boat Festival links modern China to traditions more than 2,000 years oldPrimarias en Maine: Pingree y Charles competirán por el cargo de gobernador





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