America First Works Credits Field Operation in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District with Helping Trump-Endorsed Candidate

America First Works credits its field operation in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District with helping Trump-endorsed Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein defeat incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie. The advocacy arm of the America First Policy Institute, America First Works, was an early supporter of Gallrein and mounted a large field operation for the Trump-endorsed candidate, sending more than one million texts to voters across Northern Kentucky.

America First Works credits its field operation in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District with helping Trump-endorsed Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein defeat incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie . The advocacy arm of the America First Policy Institute, America First Works , was an early supporter of Gallrein and mounted a large field operation for the Trump-endorsed candidate, sending more than one million texts to voters across Northern Kentucky.

The group's president, Ashley Hayek, stated that they 'chased over 125,000 voters' in 'just a short window' to help secure Gallrein's victory. Gallrein received 45,623 votes, or 54.4 percent, while Massie received 38,245 votes, or 45.6 percent, according to the Associated Press. The race was called at 7:54 p.m. A Quantus Insights poll conducted May 11-12 among 908 likely Republican voters had shown Gallrein leading Massie 48.3 percent to 43.1 percent before the election.

Trump endorsed Gallrein in January, describing him as a 'winner' and an 'American Hero.

' In a Truth Social post, Trump touted Gallrein as a 'Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, Fifth Generation Kentucky Farmer, and American Hero,' and said Kentucky's 4th District needed someone who would help 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. ' America First Works had endorsed Gallrein in March and had already begun knocking doors in Kentucky's 4th District.

At the time, Hayek said Kentuckians had voted 'massively for President Trump' and 'deserve a fighter like Ed Gallrein,' adding that Massie had 'betrayed their trust far too many times.

' Hayek also criticized Massie's vote against the Working Families Tax Cut Act, Trump's premier legislative achievement of his second term. She said the bill had the 'simple' goal of keeping more money in the pockets of Kentucky working families, citing 'up to $1,000 more back at tax time,' a '$2,200 Child Tax Credit for every child,' zero taxes on tips, and zero taxes on overtime.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared alongside Gallrein in his personal capacity, saying he was there 'as a private citizen, a fellow American, and a fellow combat veteran.

' President Trump needs reinforcements, and that's what war fighters do. They stand behind leaders and have their back,' Hegseth said, adding that Gallrein understood 'mission,' 'teamwork,' and 'loyalty.

' At some point being against everything becomes an excuse for accomplishing nothing,' Hegseth said. At some point constant obstruction is not leadership; it's just commentary.

' Hegseth said Kentucky had a choice between sending Trump 'a warrior' or 'an obstructionist,' adding, 'In my mind, it's an easy choice.





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