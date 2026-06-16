As the United States approaches its 250th birthday, NYC still resonates with the history of the fight for freedom known as the American Revolution.

The British occupied and conducted the war from NYC, the scene of key battles, spy intrigue and military raids. However, the British troops, known as Redcoats, were overconfident in their military capabilities.

Little did they know during their 7-year occupation of NYC that the colonists, with only a standing militia at first, would win the war. When the American Revolution started on July 4, 1776, with the signing of the Declaration of Independence to establish the United States, NYC went from a battleground to the bustling metropolis that it is today.

: The Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights , was originally built long before the war for British military officer Roger Morris, but it later served as headquarters for General George Washington. Today, it is a: In August 1776, General Washington was forced to retreat to Manhattan because the British army outmaneuvered and overwhelmed the colonial soldiers who made the Continental forces. : This was a major British victory on Manhattan island.

It was a disaster for the Continental Army, as they lost valuable weapons, ammunition and supplies as thousands of soldiers were captured. The British executed American patriot Nathan Hale, but the exact location of where he was killed is not known. Although it can not be confirmed, it is believed he was hanged on Sept. 22, 1776, near 63rd Street and First Avenue.

: Lafayette Street in SoHo was named after a French hero of the Revolutionary War, Marquis de Lafayette. He was part of Continental Army. : Other streets in Manhattan were named after early figures in American history, including Alexander McDougall , Hugh Mercer, David Wooster, William Houstoun , Henry Rutgers and George Clinton .

: Fighting in NYC ended in 1781 , but the British stuck around for a couple more years. On Nov. 25, 1783, they finally left, leaving New Yorkers – with their new-found independence– celebrating as they reclaimed the city.

Evacuation Day became a holiday for a bit, but it gradually faded away and was nearly forgotten by World War I.: As New Yorkers rush by this Lower Manhattan church to get to work, grab a bus or sight-see, but they might not know it is also the final resting place for Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father and first Secretary of the Treasury of the United States. : It’s true…Many Staten Islanders were staunchly pro-British!

They even welcomed British troops when they arrived on the island in 1776. : Despite the island’s loyalty to the British, General Washington had a handful of spies on Staten Island, including theTheir intelligence helped Washington avoid British traps. Today, a plaque commemorates the service of the Mersereaus at the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church on Staten Island.

Through the end of July, Talea will serve the new “Liberty Lager,” an amber lager inspired by George Washington’s 269 year old recipe for small beer in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America. : Days after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, patriots marched along Broadway to Bowling Green park, where they pulled down a statue of the tyrant King George III.

According to the: British troops ambushed and killed a Mohican Chief named Daniel Nimham and 17 warriors of his warriors in what is present day Van Cortland Park in the Bronx. The Mohican tribe at this time was aligned with the Continental Army. The incident is known as the Battle of Kingsbridge. : The British used abandoned ships to house American prisoners of war off Wallabout Bay near the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The prisoners were not treated well, as the British troops considered them traitors to the monarchy. It is estimated over 11,000 prisoners died here. : The Sons of Liberty used Fraunces Tavern, which still exists today, in Lower Manhattan to hold secret meetings about their cause. In 1783, General Washington bid farewell to his officers with a dinner at the historic site, which today is a museum and restaurant.

Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork. She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple. America 250: 14 facts you may not know about NYC during the American Revolutionof color facing greatest NYC traffic crash danger, receiving fewer street safety features, report finds Wrongful arrest?

Lawsuit charges that city’s Correction Department cuffed public defender on Rikers Island over incorrect claim of drug smugglingJoey Chestnut, Miki Sudo set to defend titles at 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney IslandThe School and the art of being undone Queens shooting: Man takes bullet to his eye, attempts to drive to hospital despite being wounded, cops said Wrongful arrest? Lawsuit charges that city’s Correction Department cuffed public defender on Rikers Island over incorrect claim of drug smuggling‘I celebrated the f**king Knicks win in the cell’ Twitch streamer Nina Lin cuffed in Midtown during Knicks game





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Atmore celebrates America’s 250th birthday with patriotic eventStrand Theatre hosted 'Revolution on Stage,' featuring music, reenactments and tributes.

Read more »

Projectors the Unlikely Hero as Knicks Win First NBA Title Since 1973NYC's Knicks celebrations went viral as projectors turned city streets into massive outdoor watch parties.

Read more »

The ‘America First’ foreign policy puts America lastAn America that does not counter threats to freedom on the world stage is an irresponsible America that does not understand its interests.

Read more »

Taylor Swift—and Her Favorite Gucci Platforms—Are Back in the StudioThe artist was spotted entering Electric Lady Studios in NYC

Read more »