Amer Group Sells All Santorini Hills Units with Bazalt Partnership

Amer Group Holding has sold every unit in the first phase of its Santorini Hills project in Porto Sokhna. The partnership with Bazalt aims to boost rental yields for investors through professional hotel management.

Amer Group Holding has successfully sold all units in the first phase of its new Santorini Hills residential and tourism project located in Porto Sokhna on Egypt's Red Sea coast. The announcement was made by Dalia El-Kordy, Head of Commercial Sector for Amer Group Holding, confirming strong market demand for hotel units and tourism-focused investments in the region.

Project Scope and Hospitality Partnership

The core of the development involves a strategic partnership with Bazalt, a specialized hospitality management firm. This collaboration is designed to operate a 70-room mountain hotel within the resort and manage the hotel apartments to maximize occupancy and rental returns for owners. The company aims to deliver a seamless hospitality experience that enhances operational returns and reinforces the investment appeal of the residential units.

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By integrating residential properties with managed hospitality services, the project targets investors seeking both property ownership and passive income streams. Bazalt will handle the day-to-day operations, reducing the management burden for individual unit owners. This approach positions the units as a managed hospitality product rather than just traditional real estate.

Key Amenities and Recreational Features

Santorini Hills is designed to be a comprehensive tourist destination featuring extensive recreational amenities. The project includes eight swimming pools and a Lazy River for leisure and relaxation. Guests and residents can also access the Middle East's longest zipline, which spans 1,200 meters, offering a unique adventure experience.

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Additional attractions include the YOLO Slider, a descent between mountains, and the Sky Swing, which provides panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The resort features a Jambaz mountain transport experience, an equestrian academy, and a Polo Arena. These facilities are intended to attract domestic and international visitors while supporting long-term value for investors.

Market Strategy and Investor Confidence

The complete sell-out of the initial phase signals strong confidence in Egypt's Red Sea tourism corridor. This segment has seen increased investment in recent years as developers seek to capitalize on the region's growing appeal. For Amer Group, the success validates its strategy of developing large-scale, amenity-rich destinations.

The blend of residential and hospitality assets captures demand from investors looking for rental income. By partnering with Bazalt, the company offers a product that promises operational returns. This model reduces risk for buyers unfamiliar with hotel management while differentiating the project in a competitive resort market.

Future Outlook and Operational Risks

The success of the project depends on sustained tourism demand in the Sokhna region. Economic conditions, security perceptions, and competition from other resorts can influence occupancy rates. Investors should monitor the operational performance of Bazalt as a bellwether for demand in the Sokhna resort segment.

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Rental yields will rely on occupancy rates, which are sensitive to tourism seasonality and regional stability. Upcoming tourism seasons will test whether the projected returns materialize for unit owners. The sell-out demonstrates that buyers are willing to pay a premium for professionally managed vacation properties with strong amenity packages.