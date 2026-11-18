Amelia Dimoldenberg is the frontrunner to replace Maya Jama as the host of Love Island. Learn how the Chicken Shop Date creator is moving from YouTube to mainstream ITV.

Amelia Dimoldenberg is currently being considered for the prestigious top presenting position on ITV's reality dating phenomenon, Love Island. The thirty-two-year-old comedian and digital creator has entered the conversation to succeed Maya Jama, who recently announced her departure from the hit series. This potential casting move signals a significant shift in the television landscape, merging the massive appeal of viral internet content with traditional broadcast entertainment. Dimoldenberg, who recently stepped away from her long-running YouTube show, is actively seeking a new professional chapter that aligns with her rising status in the media industry.

Dimoldenberg Replaces Jama on Love Island

Amelia Dimoldenberg emerges as the leading candidate to take over the hosting duties for Love Island following Maya Jama's unexpected exit. Jama concluded her tenure after nine memorable series, a period that established her as one of the most recognizable faces in British television. Dimoldenberg's name has surfaced in internal discussions at ITV as executives look for a presenter who can replicate the energy and cultural relevance that Jama brought to the franchise. The network is reportedly impressed by Dimoldenberg's unique ability to engage audiences through her distinctively awkward yet charming interviewing style.

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Dimoldenberg Builds Empire on Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg constructed her media empire by blending fashion, music, and comedy into the highly successful format known as Chicken Shop Date. Born in Westminster, London, Dimoldenberg attended St Marylebone School, a state institution focused on performing arts, before studying Art and Design and earning a BA in Fashion Communication at Central Saint Martins. She graduated in 2017, initially harboring ambitions to become the editor of Vogue. However, her work for a magazine called The Cut revealed a stronger interest in the grime music scene, which she integrated into her content creation. The concept of hosting interviews in a chicken shop originated from her desire to visit a location that no one typically associates with romantic first dates.

Jama Departs After Nine Years as Host

Maya Jama announced her departure from Love Island earlier this month, citing a desire to step down and pursue new creative opportunities. Jama, who is thirty-two years old, took over the hosting role in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore. Her exit came shortly after she reached the final of the competition show Celebrity Traitors and made her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series, The Gentlemen. Jama expressed gratitude for her time on the show, stating that all good things must eventually come to an end. Her decision left ITV bosses blindsided, prompting a rapid search for a suitable replacement to maintain the show's momentum.

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Dimoldenberg Interviews Stars on Chicken Shop Date

Amelia Dimoldenberg has established herself as a formidable interviewer by featuring high-profile celebrities on her YouTube series. Her roster of guests includes global stars such as Cher, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul McCartney, and Noel Gallagher. Dimoldenberg describes her persona as refreshingly awkward, deliberately positioning herself as the antithesis of the traditional bubbly television presenter. This authentic approach resonated strongly with audiences, particularly after her 2014 interview with rapper Ghetts, which has accumulated 1.3 million views. The video's success sparked a long-term friendship with the artist, who celebrated the tenth anniversary of the show by joining Dimoldenberg on a second date.

Dimoldenberg Expands Into Film and Television

Amelia Dimoldenberg is diversifying her portfolio beyond digital video by pursuing projects in major film and television production. She is slated to star in a romantic comedy produced by Amazon MGM's Orion Pictures, marking a step into mainstream cinema. Additionally, she is writing a drama series inspired by the style of Skins in collaboration with the BBC, although the project has not yet received official greenlight status. These ventures demonstrate her ambition to transition from a YouTube sensation to a multifaceted entertainment figure. The potential role on Love Island would serve as a bridge to this next phase of her career, allowing her to reach a broader mainstream audience.

ITV Evaluates Candidates for Love Island Host

ITV is currently evaluating a wide array of potential replacements for Maya Jama to host the next series of Love Island. Alongside Amelia Dimoldenberg, other names mentioned in industry rumors include Olivia Attwood, Maura Higgins, Vick Hope, Sam Thompson, AJ Odudu, Chloe Burrows, and GK Barry. Dimoldenberg is viewed by insiders as a perfect fit for the role due to her existing fame and unique charisma. Securing the position would allow her to make a definitive leap into mainstream television while capitalizing on the massive viewership of the dating show. The network continues to weigh these options as it prepares for the upcoming season.