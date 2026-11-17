Amelia Dimoldenberg hosts the Chicken Shop Date finale premiere at The Curzon Bloomsbury, marking the end of her 12-year YouTube series with a big-screen compilation.

Amelia Dimoldenberg concluded her 12-year run as the host of Chicken Shop Date with a glamorous finale premiere at The Curzon Bloomsbury on Monday night. The 32-year-old comedian and social media sensation stepped out in a plunging silk lilac gown featuring sequin detailing, setting the tone for the exclusive early preview of her final episodes. This screening serves as a significant milestone for the viral dating show, offering attendees the first look at the big-screen compilation of all six episodes from the final season alongside behind-the-scenes insights into her decision to end the series.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Hosts Finale Premiere Screening

Dimoldenberg, who describes herself as refreshingly awkward, appeared stunning in the purple dress that highlighted her figure as she arrived at the London venue. The event provided a celebratory atmosphere for fans and industry figures ahead of the public cinema screenings scheduled for next week. The premiere acts as a final gathering for the show's devoted community, allowing them to witness the conclusion of the project that has defined much of her career over the last decade.

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The special screening is designed to give audiences an exclusive early preview of how the final season will be experienced on the big screen. Attendees at The Curzon Bloomsbury were treated to the compiled episodes, which feature Dimoldenberg interviewing high-profile celebrities in the casual setting of a chicken shop. The event also included exclusive material detailing the personal and professional reasons behind her choice to bring the beloved YouTube series to a close after more than a decade.

End of Era and New Creative Adventures

The decision to conclude the show was first announced by Dimoldenberg in September, when she shared plans for a new adventure in her creative life. She posted the news on her Instagram account using a photo of a note scribbled on a napkin that read, 'All good dates must come to an end.' In her accompanying message, she reflected on starting the concept at age 17 with the hope of meeting the love of her life, and spent her twenties sitting across from incredible people she had always dreamed of meeting.

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Dimoldenberg explained that she views the show as her own rom-com and expressed gratitude to everyone who found joy in the episodes. She admitted she never thought she would stop the series, believing it would be a part of her forever, but felt it was time to move on. Following the conclusion of Chicken Shop Date, her upcoming projects include starring in a romantic comedy produced by Amazon MGM's Orion Pictures and writing a Skins-style drama for the BBC, which is currently awaiting green-light approval.

Fans immediately reacted to the announcement with a mix of devastation and support, with one commenter describing it as the 'worst break up yet.' Despite the sadness, many admired her decision to leave on a high note. Elizabeth Day praised Dimoldenberg for shaping the culture and knowing when to stop, calling it a quintessential power move. Other followers like Grace Campbell and Perri Kiely sent messages of love and congratulations for paving the way in digital interviewing.

History of the Viral Interview Format

The concept behind the interviews began as a print column around 2011 in The Cut, a youth-run magazine, when Dimoldenberg was just 17 years old. She wanted to do something different by posing the interviews as first dates and chose a chicken shop because it was a place where 'no one goes on dates.' She initially interviewed friends of friends in the music scene alongside her studies, and the traction from her online articles led her to transition to video.

Dimoldenberg took her idea to people in big media places but struggled to find anyone who knew what to do with it, prompting her to start recording chats and posting them on YouTube. She officially launched the video version of the show in March 2014, with grime artist Ghetts as her first guest. The first few years focused heavily on chatting to grime artists, with the 2014 interview now boasting 1.3 million views.

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The show eventually expanded to include a wide array of celebrities, including Cher, Andrew Garfield, and Jennifer Lawrence. A fan-favorite moment occurred in 2024 when Andrew Garfield made a flirty appearance on the show. Dimoldenberg and her first guest, Ghetts, celebrated the tenth anniversary of the show by going on a second date, cementing their long-standing friendship and the enduring legacy of the format she pioneered over the last 12 years.