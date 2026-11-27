Amelia Dimoldenberg bids farewell to Chicken Shop Date in a tearful episode featuring Esther Perel, explaining how the show isolated her and hindered her search for real love.

Amelia Dimoldenberg has officially concluded her long-running YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, marking the end of a decade-long era for the comedian and creator. The final episode, which aired recently on the platform, featured a deeply emotional conversation with renowned Belgian relationship therapist Esther Perel. Instead of the typical lighthearted celebrity interviews, the host opened up about her personal struggles with loneliness and her desire to find a romantic partner outside of the public eye.

Emotional Farewell With Esther Perel

Esther Perel joined Dimoldenberg for the series finale, transforming the usual format into a therapeutic session for the thirty-two-year-old host. Viewers were left in tears as Dimoldenberg admitted she felt trapped by the very show that made her famous. She expressed that ending the series was a necessary step to break free from the isolation she experienced while constantly engaging with celebrities on screen.

Also read Longtime toy store opens 2nd Anchorage shop as small retailers launch into holidays

Fans took to the comments section to praise the raw honesty of the episode. Many viewers shared that they cried watching Dimoldenberg speak her truth, noting that the comedic facade was replaced by genuine sentiment. One viewer wrote that they were planning to cry that day, while another called the appearance of a therapist in the final episode an iconic and perfect ending to the saga.

Decade-Long Run And Creative Origins

Dimoldenberg first introduced the concept of Chicken Shop Date when she was just seventeen years old as a magazine column. The idea evolved into an online series that launched in 2014, where she would take famous guests to local chicken shops for awkward, deadpan dates. The format became a viral sensation, allowing Dimoldenberg to quiz stars on their lives while maintaining a stoic expression that became her trademark style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show ran for over ten years, becoming a staple of internet culture and comedy. Dimoldenberg announced her decision to quit the show earlier in the week via an Instagram post that featured a note scribbled on a napkin reading all good dates must come to an end. This announcement signaled the beginning of the end for the series, which had become a significant part of her identity.

Impact On Personal Life And Relationships

In an essay published in The Cut magazine, Dimoldenberg explained that the series was hampering her chances of finding real love. She revealed that playing the role of a serial dater for a decade made her actual dating life challenging, as people often approached her with preconceived ideas about her personality. The fame brought isolation, leading to mental health struggles including her first and second panic attacks within a single week.

Dimoldenberg told Perel that she wanted to end the show before she started resenting it. She stated that she definitely wanted to meet someone who was not a celebrity, as she found the intensity of dating famous people to be overwhelming. She described feeling liberated in her farewell, realizing that the show did not need to be a permanent part of her life forever.

Future Plans And Fan Reactions

The comedian expressed gratitude for the journey, acknowledging that she had grown up and had a lot of fun during the series. She thanked Perel for allowing her to be where she is today, highlighting the personal growth she experienced through the process. The final episode served as a poignant goodbye, offering closure to both the creator and her audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers responded with overwhelming support, celebrating the courage it took for Dimoldenberg to prioritize her well-being and personal happiness over professional success. The decision marks a significant shift for Dimoldenberg as she steps away from the spotlight of Chicken Shop Date to explore new paths and connections in her personal life.