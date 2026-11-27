Amelia Dimoldenberg concludes her viral YouTube series Chicken Shop Date in a deeply personal final episode featuring therapist Esther Perel, citing isolation and a desire for real love as primary reasons.

Amelia Dimoldenberg has officially concluded her long-running YouTube series Chicken Shop Date with a final episode that departed sharply from its signature deadpan humor, leaving viewers emotional and many in tears. The comedian, age 32, replaced her standard celebrity interview format for the last outing by inviting Belgian relationship therapist Esther Perel to join her on screen. This unique guest choice transformed the customary lighthearted banter into a raw, therapeutic conversation where Dimoldenberg openly discussed her personal dating struggles and the genuine reasons behind her decision to discontinue the popular show.

Emotional Departure From Standard Format

The final installment marked a significant tonal shift for the series, which has been a staple of online comedy since its inception. Instead of maintaining the usual awkward interviews with famous actors and musicians, Dimoldenberg engaged in a sincere dialogue with Perel about her romantic life. The therapist provided a compassionate space for the host to unpack her feelings, resulting in a segment that felt more like a private counseling session than a public performance. Viewers who expected the typical satirical edge were instead met with a sentimental and vulnerable portrayal of the host's inner world.

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Fans responded immediately to the unexpected direction, with many expressing their admiration for Dimoldenberg's willingness to show such vulnerability. Social media comments highlighted the impact of the episode, with viewers describing themselves as crying during the broadcast. One viewer noted the perfection of the ending, praising the emotional resonance of the interaction. Another observer remarked on the brilliance of having a therapist handle the conversation about ending the show, noting how deeply the words seemed to land on Dimoldenberg.

Reasons for Ending the Series

Dimoldenberg explained that she made the difficult choice to end Chicken Shop Date because the format was hindering her ability to find a genuine romantic partner. She revealed that she felt isolated by the constant attention and the persona she had built over the years, which began when she was just 17 years old. The series, which started as a magazine column before moving to YouTube in 2014, required her to maintain a specific character that made real-life dating increasingly challenging.

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During the conversation with Perel, Dimoldenberg admitted that she felt trapped in a cage of her own making. She stated that she wanted to end the show before she began to resent it, emphasizing that she no longer viewed the series as a permanent fixture of her life. The comedian expressed a desire to meet someone who was not a celebrity, noting that dating stars was too intense. She acknowledged that her decade-long role as a serial dater had created preconceived notions in people's minds, which interfered with her chances of forming a normal connection.

Therapeutic Closure and Future Path

Esther Perel guided Dimoldenberg through the process of saying goodbye to the show, offering advice that helped the host process her grief and relief. Perel's compassionate approach allowed Dimoldenberg to articulate her growth and the fun she had had while hosting the series. The therapist helped her reframe the ending not as a loss, but as a necessary step toward liberation and a new path forward. This guidance was crucial in helping Dimoldenberg move past the idea that the show was an inseparable part of her identity.

The decision to conclude the series was not made lightly, as Dimoldenberg had previously suffered panic attacks due to the pressure and isolation she felt. She announced the news via an Instagram post featuring a note on a napkin that read All good dates must come to an end. In a subsequent essay in The Cut magazine, she elaborated on her childhood desire for fame as a proxy for connection, admitting that she mistakenly believed fame would make it easier to find love. The final episode serves as a poignant capstone to her journey, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the creator.