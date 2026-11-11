Prince William Attends 14th Tusk Conservation Awards in London with Zara Tindall and Spencer Twins

Prince William attended the 14th annual Tusk Conservation Awards at The Raffles Hotel in London, supported by Zara Tindall and Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer. He praised conservation progress and announced £225,000 in grants for three award categories.

Prince William attended the 14th annual Tusk Conservation Awards on Wednesday night at The Raffles Hotel in central London, wearing a black tuxedo. The Prince of Wales, 44, was supported by his cousin Zara Tindall, 45, and Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, the daughters of Diana's younger brother Earl Spencer.

The Princess of Wales was not among the family members pictured. The Spencer twins turned heads in contrasting metallic gowns, one shimmering gold and the other dazzling silver. They wore coordinating beaded dresses with sequins, slicked-back hair, and diamond earrings. The sisters have become fixtures on London's society scene and posed for photographs as they joined a host of famous faces celebrating the work of those protecting Africa's wildlife and natural habitats.

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Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, also made an appearance, adding to the strong family turnout. Other high-profile guests included the Marchioness of Bath, comedian John Bishop, and Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden. Television presenter and wildlife expert Liz Bonnin hosted the ceremony. The London African Gospel Choir performed onstage.

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Prince William Delivers Conservation Speech

William, who has been Royal Patron of Tusk since 2005, appeared in good spirits as he mingled with guests and conservationists. In his speech, he said: Since the Tusk Awards began 13 years ago, the challenges facing our natural world have evolved dramatically.

Those working on the frontlines of conservation are now contending not just with the illegal wildlife trade, but the growing impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, and its ripple effects on the ecosystems and communities that depend on them. This has demanded new approaches, adaptability and an extraordinary capacity for innovation in the face of increasingly complex challenges.

He added: We cannot forget that those who are among the most impacted by our changing climate are also at the forefront of protecting it. Too many rangers pay the ultimate price on the front line of conservation. We know conservation works. In Africa, the mountain gorilla population is on an upward trend.

Black rhino numbers are increasing in Kenya, and in southern Africa, elephant populations are also recovering. But we know that conservation is hard and often dangerous. While significant strides are being made, organised crime continues to exploit and traffic protected wildlife. We must be on continual guard to ensure our endangered species are protected, and that hard-won progress is not reversed.

Prince William Discusses Award Winners

Discussing the award winners, William said: May their achievements inspire us all to build on this momentum and go further. To believe that we can save more endangered species. That we can restore threatened habitats. He also touched on his upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony: Next week, as we take the Earthshot Prize to Mumbai, we will celebrate the people, from all corners of the globe, working to tackle the climate crisis.

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That same spirit of collaboration and optimism is reflected in the exceptional work of the winners recognized tonight-who have committed their lives to building a planet where people, wildlife and wild places can all thrive. The prince and Bishop discussed William's recent appearance on the BBC's Graham Norton Show to promote the Earthshot Prize.

Among those he met was John Kamanga, executive director of the South Rift Association of Landowners in Kenya, an organisation working with local communities to protect wildlife and the landscapes on which they depend. Wednesday's event also marked a special occasion for two previous winners, John Kamanga from Kenya and Amos Gwema from Zimbabwe, who were finally able to celebrate their awards in person.

Tusk Conservation Awards Details

The awards, which William helped establish in 2013, recognise individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting Africa's natural heritage, often working in dangerous and challenging conditions. Since their launch, 61 winners have received more than £2 million in grants to support their conservation projects, helping to protect more than 60 species across 23 African countries.

This year's ceremony will see £225,000 in grants shared across three award categories: the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award. The Prince William Award honours an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to wildlife protection over many years. The Tusk Award recognises an emerging conservation leader. The Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award celebrates the courage and dedication of those protecting endangered animals on the front line.

Tusk Founder Charlie Mayhew OBE was also present. The Prince's commitment to conservation stretches back more than two decades and has seen him champion efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade and preserve endangered species.