Hunterbrook Media reports AMD firmware reached blacklisted Chinese entity IEIT Systems, causing stock declines and raising export compliance questions.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc, commonly known as AMD, experienced significant declines on Thursday and Friday following a damaging report from investment research firm Hunterbrook Media. The semiconductor giant saw its stock price fall approximately seven percent on Thursday, with losses deepening to another eleven percent during Friday morning trading. These sharp drops reflect investor concern over allegations that the company has failed to sufficiently restrict its technology transfers to entities linked to China.

Firmware Supply to Blacklisted Chinese Entity

Hunterbrook Media published a detailed analysis alleging that AMD maintains a critical vulnerability in its supply chain by allowing newer firmware updates to reach blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer IEIT Systems. The research firm asserted that after the United States government placed IEIT Systems on its blacklist, the organization continued to receive the latest AMD firmware versions necessary for operating server hardware. This claim suggests a direct breach of the intended restrictions, potentially undermining U.S. efforts to limit advanced computing access in the region.

Also read AMD shares slide after short-seller warns China ties could invite US scrutiny

The report further indicated that these firmware updates also appeared at entities closely related to IEIT Systems. Such findings imply that the distribution channels for AMD hardware components may not be as tightly controlled as the company previously stated. The presence of these updates is significant because firmware serves as the low-level software that enables AMD chips to function correctly within server environments.

Revenue Dependence and Manufacturing Risks

Hunterbrook highlighted AMDs substantial financial exposure to the Asian market, noting that the company bills more than twenty percent of its total revenue to customers located in China and Hong Kong. This heavy reliance on the Chinese market creates a complex dynamic for regulatory compliance, as any tightening of export rules could directly impact the semiconductor company's bottom line. The firm warned that proposed export regulations currently under consideration in Washington could significantly tighten restrictions on AMDs foreign business operations.

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In addition to revenue concerns, the report claimed that AMD depends on a specific Chinese partner to complete the manufacturing of most of its chips. This manufacturing dependency raises questions about the company's ability to enforce end-user restrictions effectively. If a significant portion of chip production occurs within the jurisdiction of the very market it is trying to restrict, enforcement becomes inherently difficult. This structural reliance adds another layer of risk to AMDs current business model.

Company Defense and Regulatory Compliance

AMD leadership firmly rejected the allegations made in the Hunterbrook report. A spokesperson for Advanced Micro Devices stated that the claims misrepresent the companys business practices and its relationships with global partners. The company emphasized that it strictly complies with all applicable U.S. export control laws and regulations across its global operations. AMD asserted that it maintains rigorous internal processes designed to ensure compliance and uphold the highest standards of integrity in all transactions.

Despite these assurances, the report lands at a time when the broader semiconductor industry is facing heightened scrutiny regarding sales to Asian companies with ties to China. Rival chipmaker Nvidia is currently facing ongoing investigations over similar issues, which has created uncertainty in the market. Some investors had initially viewed AMD as a potential beneficiary if Nvidia faced severe penalties, but AMDs own exposure to China has now become a central focus of market anxiety.

Executive Strategy and Market Competition

AMD Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su addressed the companys China exposure during a recent earnings call, describing the region as an important market for future growth. She told investors that AMD intends to remain fully compliant with all U.S. export controls while continuing to serve its customer base globally. Su acknowledged the importance of balancing commercial interests with regulatory obligations, though the Hunterbrook report suggests challenges in maintaining that balance.

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The situation contrasts with recent developments at competitor Nvidia, where CEO Jensen Huang faced significant pressure and potential ouster due to his entanglements with the Chinese market. This leadership turmoil at Nvidia has drawn attention to how different companies manage geopolitical risks in the semiconductor sector. As Washington considers new export restrictions, AMD and other major chipmakers must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape to protect their market share and avoid further stock volatility.