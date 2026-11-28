AMD achieved a new world record GPU frequency of 4,837 MHz using the budget RX 9060 XT. The team utilized liquid nitrogen cooling to surpass the previous 4,789 MHz benchmark set in June 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices successfully established a new global benchmark for graphics processing unit frequency by pushing a Radeon RX 9060 XT to an impressive 4,837 MHz. This record-breaking achievement occurred during the opening festivities of a new Micro Center location in Austin, Texas. The event featured a collaborative effort between AMD executive Huynh, professional overclocker Bill Alverson, and additional members of the internal AMD overclocking team.

Team Effort Breaks Previous Benchmarks

The overclocking team documented the entire process, capturing the precise moment they surpassed the previous highest recorded frequency of 4,789 MHz. This specific graphics card model originally launched in 2025 with a retail price point of $299. The new record is not an isolated incident, as Alverson and another enthusiast known as SoonHo utilized the exact same GPU unit to achieve the prior record in June 2026. This continuity demonstrates the extreme potential of the hardware when subjected to rigorous manual tuning.

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Critical Role of Liquid Nitrogen Cooling

Professional overclocking requires managing intense thermal outputs, which is why the team replaced the standard factory cooler with a specialized container designed to hold liquid nitrogen. This extreme cooling method allowed the GPU temperature to drop to minus 49 degrees Celsius when the frequency target was reached. The onboard sensors might not have captured the true core temperature, which likely remained significantly lower than the recorded reading during the peak performance moment.

Hardware Architecture Enables Higher Frequencies

The decision to use the RX 9060 XT rather than the more powerful RX 9070 XT was driven by architectural differences that favor high-frequency scaling. The RX 9060 XT features a Navi 44 GPU with 32 compute units, whereas the RX 9070 XT contains 64 compute units. Additionally, the RX 9060 XT has a typical board power rating of 160 watts compared to the 304 watts required by the RX 9070 XT, making thermal management far easier during extreme overclocking attempts.

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Factory Specifications and Performance Context

AMD rates the RX 9060 XT with a boost clock speed of up to 3,130 MHz out of the box, which is notably higher than the 2,970 MHz top speed of the RX 9070 XT. The new 4,837 MHz frequency represents a jump of more than 54% above the advertised boost clock. However, achieving this speed does not guarantee similar gains in gaming performance, as frame rates depend heavily on factors like memory bandwidth and sustained stability rather than peak frequency alone.

Real-World Utility vs. Record Attempts

Monitoring software indicated that the GPU was operating at a load of 0% during the record attempt, raising questions about the duration the card could maintain this speed under actual gaming loads. Professional overclockers often prioritize brief peak frequencies for competitive gaming leaderboards rather than sustained performance for everyday tasks. This distinction highlights that while the record is a technical marvel, it does not reflect a practical upgrade path for standard consumers seeking better graphics performance in their daily computing activities.