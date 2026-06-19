AMD Removes Memory Encryption from Non-PRO Ryzen Processors Without Warning

AMD has quietly disabled Transparent Secure Memory Encryption (TSME) on consumer Ryzen CPUs via a firmware update, while PRO models retain the feature. Discovered by a researcher, the change affects security for budget-conscious users.

AMD has removed the Transparent Secure Memory Encryption ( TSME ) feature from non-PRO Ryzen processors without notifying users. The issue was discovered by security researcher Ben Kilpatrick during an OS installation on a Ryzen 7 system, where a Host Security ID audit revealed the absence of TSME .

Investigation by MSI's engineering team found that older AGESA firmware versions retained TSME, while the newer AGESA 1.2.7.0 update silently disabled it for consumer chips, though PRO models remained unaffected. AMD's subsequent statement confirmed that TSME is now exclusive to PRO CPUs, despite having been available on standard Ryzen parts previously. TSME encrypts data in memory to defend against attacks like cold boot exploits, rendering stolen information unreadable.

The unannounced removal-whether a bug, oversight, or deliberate decision-has drawn criticism for undermining trust, as users expected the security feature to remain on budget-friendly processors. Without TSME, consumer systems face heightened risks from memory snooping and other threats. This controversy raises concerns about AMD's communication and may impact its reputation among cost-conscious buyers





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AMD Ryzen TSME Security Firmware AGESA PRO Memory Encryption Cold Boot Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trial drug could clear toxic Alzheimer's proteins and restore memoryResearchers uncovered an unexpected way to restore the brain’s cleanup network, hinting at a fresh strategy against dementia.

Read more »

Apple’s Tim Cook says price hikes are on the way, citing memory chip crunchApple plans to hike its prices, citing the rising costs of storage chips and memory, CEO Tim Cook says.

Read more »

Tim Cook says Apple price increases are 'unavoidable' due to memory crunchRAMaggedon claims another one.

Read more »