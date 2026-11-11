AMD and Semiconductor Stocks Rally on CoreWeave Earnings and AI Outlook

AMD shares rose significantly following CoreWeave's strong Q3 earnings and raised capital expenditure guidAnce, highlighting growing demand for AI data center infrastructure despite mixed results in AMD's consumer segments.

CoreWeave Earnings Boost Semiconductor Sector Sentiment

Shares of semiconductor manufacturers experienced a notable surge following the release of CoreWeaves third-quarter earnings account on Tuesday night, lifting stocks across various sizes within the industry. This positive market reaction is largely attributed to an optimistic outlook regarding future sales to artificial intelligence data centers . Advanced Micro Devices,trading under the ticker symbol AMD ,saw its stock price climb by approximately 7.9 percent through midday ET, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the sector's growth potential. The broader rally underscores a shifting perspective among investors who are increasingly focused on the next phase of artificial inteligence infrastructure development rather than just initial hardware deployments.

CoreWeave's financial results exceeded analyst expectations, reporting a lower-than-feared loss of 1.27 dollars per share and generating revenue of 3.66 billion dollars, which surpassed forecasts. Furthermore, the business raised its guidance for full-year 2026 revenue to a range between 13.0 billion and 13.3 dollars, accompanied by better-than-anticipated adjusted operating income guidance. A critical component of this outlook is CoreWeave's commitment to spend between 37 billion and 39 billion dollars on capital investments. This substantial expenditure is directly relevant to AMD,as a significant portion of these capital investments will likely be directed toward purchasing AMD CPU chips for data center operations, thereby securing future revenue streams for the chipmaker.

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AMD's Data Center Performance and Strategic Outlook

AMD delivered a mixed but forward-looking performance in its third-quarter results,with its data center segment revenue jumping 97 percent year over year to reach 8.5 billion dollars. while this growth rate represented a slight deceleration from the 107 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter, management emphasized that artificial intelligence-related growth is accelerating compared to internal projections from earlier periods. CEO Lisa Su highlighted that the company expects server revenue to double year over year by 2027, signaling strong confidence in long-term demand. This strategic positioning has helped stabilize the stock price after a period of volatility where shares had sold off significantly from thier all-time highs in early October.

Despite the robust data center growth, other segments of AMD's business presented a more challenging picture. Revenues from the client and gaming division,which covers consumer hardware, declined by 8 percent year over year. The embedded division saw a 29 percent increase in revenue to 1.1 billion dollars, but this figure pales in comparison to the contributions from the data center and consumer hardware sectors. The overall companywide growth raTe of 45 percent remains impressive,yet the lackluster performance in consumer markets continues to weigh on the broader financial narrative. investors are closely monitoring whether the companys diversified portfolio can sustain momentum as the core artificial intelligence boom matures.

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Valuation Comparisons and Market Positioning

The valuation metrics for AMD present a complex picture for potential investors, with the stock trading at approximately 110 times trailing earnings, a premium that contrasts sharply with industry peers. For a high-growth company,the one-year forward price-to-earnings ratio offers a more relevant valuation measure, placing AMD at 29 times next year's expected earnings. However,this premium suggests that the stock price already reflects significant growth expectations. in comparison, rival Nvidia trades at a much lower multiple of 11 times next year's earnings and 23 times trailing earnings, despite having a larger and more dominant data center business. This discrepancy has led some analysts to argue that Nvidia offers a more attractive entry point given its concentration in high-growth data center markets.

Further analysis from UBS highlights that server CPU shipments jumped 31 percent year over year in the third quarter, with AMD maintaining a market share of approximately 28.4 percent. This stability is notable given the competitive landscape and the decline in market share experienced by competitors like Intel. Analysts predict that CPU sales could reach 210 billion dollars by 2030,which would translate to nearly 60 billion dollars in sales for AMD if it maintains its current market share. While the stock may not appear low-cost based on traditional metrics, the long-term trajectory of artificial intelligence adoption supports the potential for sustained revenue growth. However, the mismatch between AMD's valuation and its near-term performance relative to peers remains a point of contention among market observers.