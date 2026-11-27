AMC+ adds to Prime Video for $1.99 monthly through November 30. Amazon account holders save 75% on streaming access to Jennifer Lopez's show and more.

AMC+ has launched a limited-time promotional offer allowing users to add its streaming service to Prime Video for just $1.99 per month. This significant discount represents a 75% savings compared to the standard monthly rate of $7.99. The promotional pricing structure is designed to attract new subscribers to the content bundle while providing immediate access to exclusive entertainment libraries.

Promotional Pricing Structure Details

The discounted rate of $1.99 per month applies exclusively during the initial two months of the standard service period. After this introductory phase, customers will be charged the regular price. The promotion is structured to provide immediate value while encouraging long-term retention of the streaming service within the Amazon ecosystem.

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Consumers must act quickly to secure this reduced rate because the offer expires on Monday, November 30. This deadline creates a narrow window for new users to benefit from the substantial cost reduction. Missing this specific date means forfeiting the opportunity to access the service at the promotional tier.

Eligibility and Account Requirements

Accessing this specific promotional rate does not require an existing Prime Video subscription or an active Amazon Prime membership. Individuals only need to possess a standard Amazon account to qualify for the discount. This lowered barrier to entry allows a broader audience to participate in the offer without additional membership fees.

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Users with existing Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscriptions can also take advantage of this deal. The primary requirement remains the possession of a valid Amazon account. The service integrates seamlessly with existing digital infrastructure, ensuring that customers do not need to create entirely new accounts to participate.

Featured Content and Library Access

Subscribers gain access to the extensive AMC+ library, which includes original series and exclusive films. A notable highlight of the available content is Jennifer Lopez's Vegas Concert Film titled 'The JLO Show'. This specific title is featured prominently as a key draw for the promotion, offering live performance footage and behind-the-scenes access.

The content library extends beyond concert films to include various genres of entertainment. Users can stream original series that are exclusive to the AMC+ platform. The inclusion of high-profile talent like Jennifer Lopez serves as a primary marketing tool to drive sign-ups during the promotional period.

Standard Plans and Alternative Options

For users who do not qualify for the promotional rate or miss the deadline, standard pricing remains in effect. The AMC+ service starts at $8.99 per month with an ad-supported plan. This option provides a lower-cost alternative for consumers who prefer not to pay for an ad-free experience.

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Amazon Prime itself starts at $14.99 per month or can be purchased as an annual subscription for $139 per year. The Prime membership includes additional benefits such as access to Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, and fast free shipping with Prime Delivery. In-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping events are also part of the broader Prime ecosystem.

Competitive Streaming Market Context

This promotional strategy reflects the competitive nature of the current streaming industry. Platforms are constantly offering limited-time deals to attract subscribers from rivals. The 75% discount serves as a aggressive tactic to capture market share from other streaming services.

Consumers are advised to review the terms carefully before signing up. The temporary nature of the discount means that budgeting for future months should account for the price increase after the two-month period. Planning ahead ensures that users can manage their entertainment expenses effectively after the promotional period ends.