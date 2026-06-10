AMC+ Originals: The Best TV Shows and Movies to Stream Now

AMC+ has become a go-to streaming destination for high-quality, award-winning original content. From critically acclaimed horror anthologies like 'The Terror' to the stunning adaptation of 'Interview with the Vampire', AMC+ offers a diverse range of must-watch TV shows and movies. Dive into the best AMC+ originals with our curated list, featuring 'This Is Going to Hurt', 'Official Competition', and 'Halt and Catch Fire'.

AMC+ has emerged as a compelling streaming destination, boasting an impressive lineup of original TV shows and movies. One of its standout acquisitions is ' Doctor Who ', which has found a new home on the platform after leaving HBO Max.

With all seasons from 2005 to 2022 available, viewers are flocking to AMC+ to enjoy this iconic series. The platform's popularity has also received a significant boost from Netflix featuring some of AMC's originals. Despite not receiving as much attention as other major streamers, AMC+ produces high-quality content that caters to diverse tastes, from campy entertainment to intellectually stimulating fare.

To help new users navigate this vast library, here are some of the best offerings from AMC+: 'The Terror' (2018-Present) is a critically acclaimed anthology horror series that masterfully blends historical events with supernatural elements. Each season, while distinct in story, shares high production values, tense atmosphere, and character-driven narratives. The first season, set in the Arctic, follows the crews of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror as they're trapped in ice and stalked by a mysterious entity.

'The Terror: Infamy' (Season 2) centers on a bakemono terrorizing Japanese Americans in Southern California during World War II. The latest season, 'The Terror: Devil in Silver', explores a psychiatric hospital haunted by a mysterious being.

'Interview with the Vampire' (2022-Present) is AMC+'s adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel, surpassing previous attempts in its execution. The story unfolds through the perspective of Louis de Pointe du Lac, who recounts his life as a vampire to journalist Daniel Molloy. Set in 1910 New Orleans, Louis forms a family with Lestat de Lioncourt and a fledgling vampire, Claudia. The series embraces gothic romance elements, boasting a beautifully written script and stunning cinematography.

Unlike the 1994 film, it explicitly explores the LGBTQ+ romance between Louis and Lestat, with Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid delivering electric chemistry as the lead vampires.

'Official Competition' (2021) is a Spanish-language Hollywood satire and one of the best AMC+ originals. The film follows a wealthy businessman, Humberto Suarez, who aims to leave a cinematic legacy by adapting a Nobel Prize-winning book into a film. He hires an eccentric director, Lola, a method actor, Ivan, and a celebrity, Felix, to bring the project to life.

However, their creative differences and egos lead to hilarious chaos. Starring Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez, this over-the-top comedy offers plenty of laughs at the expense of Hollywood culture.

'This Is Going to Hurt' (2022) is a British medical dramedy that, if I could recommend only one show from AMC+, it would be this masterpiece. The series follows junior doctor Adam Kay as he navigates the underfunded obstetrics and gynecology ward, grappling with medical burnout, insufficient training, and the lack of personal life. Filled with gallows humor and social commentary, the show offers a poignant balance of laughter and tears.

Ambika Mod is a standout performer in this seven-hour series.

'Halt and Catch Fire' (2014-2017) is a tech industry drama spanning four seasons, from IBM's dominance in 1983 to the early days of the internet. Tech entrepreneur Joe MacMillan hires programmer Cameron Howe and engineer Gordon Clark to reverse-engineer the IBM PC and create a competitor. Praised as one of the best shows of the 2010s, 'Halt and Catch Fire' delivers unique storytelling and challenging character arcs from the outset.





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