Amber Turner Sizzles in a Bronze Bikini as She Hits the Beach with Co-Stars Lauren Goodger and Ella Rae Wise

Amber Turner and her co-stars, Lauren Goodger and Ella Rae Wise, were spotted filming in Albania, showcasing their toned figures in various bikinis and outfits. Meanwhile, Jordan Brooks, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Sophie Kasaei, shared a health update on Instagram, revealing that he has made significant progress in his recovery from viral meningitis and encephalitis.

Amber Turner sizzles in a bronze bikini as she hits the beach while filming in Albania with co-stars Lauren Goodger and Ella Rae Wise . Amber showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the skimpy two-piece which boasted a triangle top and matching tie side bottoms as she soaked up the sun.

The TV personality flaunted her toned abs in the tiny bikini as she shielded from the sun under a woven cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses. Amber was all smiles as she was later joined by pals Livvy Jay, Becks and Harry Derbidge to go kayaking.

Meanwhile Ella showcased her amazing figure in a yellow bikini which she teamed with a sheer blue lace miniskirt. Styling her blonde tresses in loose waves, the reality star beauty stunned as she stripped off for filming at the beach for series 38 of the hit show.

Amber Turner sizzles in a bronze bikini as she hits the beach while filming in Albania Amber was joined on the filming trip by co-star Lauren Goodger Meanwhile Ella Rae Wise showcased her amazing figure in a yellow bikini which she teamed with a sheer blue lace miniskirt Elsewhere Lauren cut a stylish figure in a pink playsuit and matching sandals as she stepped out in the old town for lunch. The star was joined by co-stars Lauren Goodger, Saffron, Elma Pazar and Dani Imbert for the outing before heading back to their exclusive 5-star Resort of Drymades Inn.

Though it is the first few days of filming the upcoming series of Towie, fans can always expect the chaos with the reality stars. However, this trip will not show parents-to-be Sophie Kasaei and Jordan Brooks as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Amy Childs and her clan are also said to have not made the trip abroad. The new filming comes as Jordan issued a health update following his recent battle with viral meningitis and encephalitis.

The TV personality, 31, took to Instagram to inform his fans that a 'miracle' has happened amid his recovery as he counts down to the arrival of his first child with girlfriend Sophie, 36. Jordan was discharged from hospital after 22 days last month after being left unable to walk and with scar tissue on his brain following the 'worst possible' bout of meningitis.

And in a cheerful video, set to the tune of The Beatles' 1969 classic Here Comes The Sun, Jordan delightfully informed his followers that his liver count was now back to a normal level after he came worrying close to having liver failure. Strolling along the beach, he told the camera: 'Miracle number one has happened - the results are in.

After two months of not being very well, my liver count going all the way up to 800 nearly in liver failure territory, my liver results are in!

'I got this amazing message from doctors yesterday and I have a normal liver again! My liver count LFTs are down to the normal rate - get in there! That is miracle number one.

' Amber showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the skimpy two-piece which boasted a triangle top and matching tie side bottoms as she soaked up the sun The TV personality flaunted her toned abs in the tiny bikini as she shielded from the sun under a woven cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses Amber was all smiles as she was later joined pals Livvy Jay, Becks and Harry Derbidge to go kayaking Styling her blonde tresses in loose waves, Ella stunned as she stripped off for filming at the beach for series 38 of the hit show The reality star beauty showed off her amazing figure as she posed for photos Lauren stunned in a pink lace playsuit and matching sandals as she stepped out in the old town for lunch Amber worked on her bronze tan on the beach Livvy flaunted her curves in a skimpy white bikini as she arrived at the beach The TV personality shielded from the sun under a white sun hat and opted for a pair of sunglasses Dani Imbert wowed in a pink and green cut-out minidress and towering heels Jodie Wells showed off her tattoos in an eye catching blue bikini He continued: 'Miracle number two is now waiting for the MRI to say that my brain is fully healed.

I have an MRI in a few weeks hopefully that is going to tell us that finally hopefully everything is healed on this brain. I really really want my brain to be healed fully and I want to be fully discharged from hospital before my baby boy gets here.

'That is the goal. It's an achievable goal. I hope I'm doing everything I can possibly to make that happen. Trying to stay positive for that.

This little step in the right direction really really has made it all feel better, it's unreal.

'Just a little bit of positive news you know gives you that oomph to get to the next step. Onwards and upwards, this recovery is getting better and better. We stay positive, come on!

' Jordan was then joined by girlfriend Sophie in the clip, with the Geordie Shore favourite telling the camera: 'Hearing that news was just, oh the relief! I know for you you get a relief but I just think for me, a relief also and it's just we know you're getting bette





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