Amber Turner confirms the death of another close friend after Jake Hall and Jordan Wright also died

Amber Turner breaks the news of a loss after former TOWIE stars Jake Hall and Jordan Wright passed away. She shares a photo and her memories of her friend, Desiree, alongside a rainbow and broken heart emoji.

Amber Turner confirms the death of another close friend after former TOWIE stars Jake Hall and Jordan Wright also died in tragic circumstances. Turner published a post on social media alongside a photo of herself and her friend, Desiree , taken during an overseas holiday.

Looking back on their memories and cherishing the good times, she paid tribute to her friend and shared a rainbow and broken heart emoji. Hall lost his life after suffering catastrophic injuries during a party at a rented villa in Mallorca, while Jordan Wright was found dead in Phuket, Thailand, without the cause of death revealed yet





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Amber Turner Desiree TOWIE Jake Hall Jordan Wright Mallorca Phuket Thailand TOWIE Prevu Studio

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