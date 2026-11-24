Amber Renea Stanley faces organized retail theft charges in Texas after facial recognition linked her to multiple ULTA heists. Authorities allege over $7,900 in losses across San Antonio stores.

Amber Renea Stanley, a 33-year-old woman, has been arrested and charged with organized retail theft in Texas. The charges stem from an investigation into a series of shoplifting incidents at ULTA Beauty stores across the San Antonio area. Law enforcement identified Stanley using facial recognition software, linking her to numerous thefts that occurred between December 2024 and July 2026.

Facial Recognition Identifies Suspect

District Pre-Trial Services (DPS) analysts utilized facial recognition technology to connect Stanley to the crimes. The process began when an analyst identified a suspect photo from Selma, which led to the discovery of additional thefts from ULTA stores in the San Antonio area. Investigators then expanded the inquiry into an organized retail theft investigation.

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The DPS analyst compiled a comprehensive list of events, including specific dates and related San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) case numbers. This data was shared on July 15, 2026, when Selma investigators emailed the list to the SAPD Property Crimes Unit. The review aimed to determine if these isolated incidents were part of a larger, coordinated criminal pattern.

Specific Incidents and Financial Losses

Amber Renea Stanley is accused of committing organized retail theft valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. One specific offense occurred on September 2, 2026, at the ULTA Beauty located at 125 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio. Surveillance video showed Stanley placing nine items into an orange ULTA shopping bag and leaving without paying.

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ULTA provided an itemized list valuing these nine items at $950 before taxes. A separate incident was alleged to have occurred on October 4, 2026, at the ULTA Beauty store at 6065 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238. In this instance, Stanley allegedly placed 11 items into a shopping bag and walked out, with ULTA valuing the stolen goods at $2,050 before taxes.

Another arrest affidavit details a pattern of theft beginning on or about June 14, 2026, in Bexar County. Investigators grouped eight events within a six-month window into a single organized retail theft charge. The total alleged losses for ULTA before taxes across these grouped incidents amount to $7,961.

Detailed Incident Timeline

Stanley is alleged to have stolen from multiple ULTA locations throughout June and July 2026. On June 14, 2026, five items valued at $577 were taken from the store at 17414 La Cantera Parkway. Four days later, on June 18, 2026, the affidavit lists thefts at 255 E. Basse Road involving four items worth $401.

Further incidents include thefts on June 20, 2026, at 701 I-10 involving seven items valued at $1,018. On June 25, 2026, Stanley allegedly took ten items worth $1,449 from the Selma location at 8344 Agora Parkway and five items worth $534 from the store at 5347 W Loop 1604 N in San Antonio.

The spree continued on June 28, 2026, with two separate incidents. At 415 Loop 1604, nine items valued at $1,981 were taken. Later that same day at 8203 TX 151, twelve items worth $1,351 were stolen. The final listed incident occurred on July 11, 2026, at 1742 N Loop 1604 E, where six items valued at $670 were allegedly taken.

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Broader Investigation Context

The facial recognition analysis revealed Stanley in 21 additional theft-related cases dating back to December 15, 2024. The most recent case prior to the current arrest occurred on July 11, 2026. This extensive list of cases highlights the scale of the suspected organized retail theft operation.

Among the grouped cases, one was filed by the Selma Police Department using a total loss value of $1,449. The remaining seven cases contributed $6,512 to the total ULTA losses. The convergence of these events across multiple jurisdictions and dates underscores the complexity of the investigation.

While Stanley faces these specific charges, local police are managing other incidents. In Hondo, Texas, a man died following a motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case, resulting in the custody of a man and a woman. Additionally, San Antonio Medical Examiner identified 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as the driver of an 18-wheeler that plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson.

The box truck explosion closed lanes for hours, with the cause under investigation. Separately, San Antonio police responded to a box truck collision on the I-10 Vance Jackson exit ramp. The driver walked away unhurt after the cab split in half. These events, while distinct from the retail theft investigation, reflect the broader law enforcement activity in the region.