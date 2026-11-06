Amber Portwood Details Family Dynamics Amidst Child Support Disputes

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood opens up about co-parenting with Andrew Glennon and estrangement from daughter Leah Shirley, while ex-husband disputes child support claims.

Reality television star Amber Portwood has publicly addressed her current family dynamics, clarifying her parenting roles and addressing recent controversies surrounding financial support. The 36-year-old reality star shared candid updates on her relationships with her two children and her current partner, contrasting her close bond with her son with the complicated distance from her daughter. These disclosures come as Portwood navigates legal and personal challenges, including alleged unpaid child support and shifting custody arrangements.

Parenting Role with Son Mason

Amber Portwood emphasizes that she is fully present in her son Mason's life, describing their relationship as strong and loving. She noted that she spends significant time with him, including playing video games and watching him play, which he enjoys enthusiastically. Portwood highlighted Mason's skill in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, stating that the eight-year-old has been promoted to the 10-to-13-year-old competitive class due to his proficiency. She shared a humorous anecdote where Mason claimed he could take his mother now that he has learned martial arts, indicating a close and playful bond between them.

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Estrangement from Daughter Leah Shirley

Portwood admitted that her relationship with her daughter Leah Shirley is currently distant, a situation she attributes to respecting her daughter's wishes following past trauma. Portwood, who has joint custody of Leah, stated she does not see her often, expressing sadness over the lack of frequent contact. She acknowledged the challenges posed by her past behavior and the difficult circumstances they have faced, praying for reconciliation while honoring Leah's need for space. Portwood emphasized that she respects her daughter's boundaries despite her own desires to be more involved in her daily life.

Financial Disputes and Ex-Husband's Response

Recent allegations from Gary Shirley that Portwood has not paid child support for years have sparked a response from Portwood's ex-husband, Andrew Glennon. Glennon publicly disputed these claims, stating his reaction was that the accusations were untrue. He recalled witnessing Portwood paying support regularly during their relationship and mentioned that he often handled the payments himself. Glennon's statement serves as a direct counter-narrative to the allegations, suggesting that financial obligations were being met during the time they were together.

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Co-Parenting with Andrew Glennon

Portwood described her co-parenting relationship with Andrew Glennon as cooperative and free of malice. She noted that they have apologized to each other for past conflicts and are working together decently for their children. Glennon also expressed his support for Portwood, describing her as a dedicated mother. The couple appeared to be stabilizing their relationship, with Portwood mentioning that they were preparing for their one-year anniversary, which occurred on the first of the month referenced in her comments. Glennon's public defense of Portwood's financial history adds another layer to their ongoing narrative.

New Relationship and Personal Stability

In addition to her family updates, Portwood shared details about her current romantic relationship. She described her partner as a calm, loving soul with a thick accent and a stable job spanning over twenty years. Portwood expressed gratitude for having a man who is similar in some ways but different in others, highlighting the positive impact he has on her life. This personal stability contrasts with the public disputes and family estrangements, portraying a multi-faceted view of her current life stage as she balances co-parenting, legal challenges, and new romantic developments.