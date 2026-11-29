Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn shares heartfelt reflections on her season 35 journey with partner Pasha Pashkov, thanking fans for their unwavering support.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn has officially concluded her participation in season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, marking the end of an intense competitive journey with a heartfelt family moment. The thirty-two-year-old athlete shared intimate photos on Saturday, November 28, showcasing her personal life as she steps away from the spotlight of the television competition.

In the images posted to Instagram Stories, Glenn is seen smiling warmly alongside her husband, Brandon Frankel, and their three-year-old daughter, Nikita. The family appeared on the ice, with Frankel holding Nikita who wore tiny white figure skates and safety pads. Glenn posed happily next to the father-daughter duo, capturing a tender moment that highlights the grounding force of her family amidst her public endeavors.

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Glenn expressed deep gratitude for the enthusiastic support she received from fans throughout the competition. She told Us on Tuesday, November 17, that the fans have consistently stood by her side. This support proved crucial as she navigated the pressures of live performance and the scrutiny inherent in appearing on a high-profile reality television program.

Reflecting on the entire experience, Glenn described the months leading up to the finale as the most unforgettable and incredible journey of her life. She stated in a written statement on Friday, November 27, that she would happily repeat the last few months over and over again if given the chance. The joy dancing has brought into her existence, combined with the incredible partnerships and friendships she formed, has significantly altered her outlook on life.

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A central theme of Glenn's experience has been the development of trust, both in herself and in her professional partner. She noted that entering the competition with no prior dance knowledge, she initially struggled to imagine performing alongside someone she did not know. However, the process forced her to step outside her comfort zone and connect with individuals she would never have crossed paths with otherwise.

This expansion of her world has allowed her to find joy in simpler things and establish lifelong friendships. The bond between Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov was forged through rigorous practice and mutual respect. Glenn credited her partner for always giving his all, describing him as the best partner she could ever ask for.

The role of the audience cannot be overstated in Glenn's narrative of success. She explicitly told Us that the fans have got her back, a statement that resonates throughout her social media presence. This acknowledgment serves as a testament to the strong community that has formed around her participation.

As Glenn looks toward the future, she remains focused on the personal growth and new perspectives gained through the dance floor. The competition has not only enhanced her physical abilities but has also enriched her emotional and social life. Her journey from an Olympic figure skater to a devoted dancer illustrates the transformative power of stepping into the unknown.

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The competition has not only enhanced her physical abilities but has also enriched her emotional and social life. By sharing these reflections, she invites her followers to appreciate the deeper meaning behind the entertainment. The true spirit of the competition is defined by the human connections and personal victories that emerge from embracing new challenges.

Her journey from an Olympic figure skater to a devoted dancer illustrates the transformative power of stepping into the unknown and embracing new challenges with an open heart. The support from her family, represented by the image with Frankel and Nikita, provides a constant reminder of the life that exists beyond the television cameras.