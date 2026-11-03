Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov Prepare for Dancing With the Stars Semifinals

Figure skater Amber Glenn and pro dancer Pasha Pashkov discuss their journey on Dancing With the Stars season 35, including advice from Danielle Fishel and Ilona Maher as they aim for the finale.

Figure skater Amber Glenn and professional dancer Pasha Pashkov are navigating the high-pressure environment of Dancing With the Stars season 35 with a focus on adaptability and joy. The pair recently shared insights into their preparation strategy following Super Bowl Night on Tuesday, October 13, emphasizing that their routine plans are fluid rather than fixed. Glenn noted that while they begin each week with specific intentions, those plans frequently change based on creative developments and live performance dynamics.

Strategic Planning and Creative Evolution

The duo approaches their choreography with a dynamic mindset, acknowledging that rigid adherence to initial concepts often fails during actual execution. Glenn explained that she and Pashkov engage in continuous back-and-forth discussions regarding their vision board, sharing references and testing movements over weeks of rehearsal. This iterative process allows them to identify which elements work effectively and which require modification before appearing on stage. Pashkov confirmed that he has thoughts about potential finale routines but declined to reveal specific details, teasing that the final decision will depend on how their partnership evolves through the remaining competitions.

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Mentorship from Fellow Olympians and Industry Veterans

Glenn has leaned heavily on guidance from fellow athletes and established industry figures to refine her performance skills ahead of critical judging moments. Before the first even dance, she received direct advice from Danielle Fishel, who emphasized trusting Pashkov and enjoying the experience rather than overthinking the technical aspects. Additionally, Glenn maintained contact with Ilona Maher, the season 33 runner-up, who provided positive reinforcement and humorous perspective during the early stages of the season. These interactions have helped Glenn manage the psychological demands of competing alongside new people while transforming her public persona through dance.

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Performance Metrics and Fan Engagement Goals

The team secured scores of thirty-six and thirty-eight in the two previous weeks, demonstrating consistent improvement under the scrutiny of guest judges like Cynthia Erivo. Erivo praised the dancers for their strength and joyful energy, noting that their performances were glorious to watch despite the competitive nature of the show. Glenn acknowledged that she does not enjoy seeing her scores drop but chooses to focus on mastering each distinct dance style rather than fixating on numerical results. Her primary motivation is to do justice to the choreography and maintain the momentum of the partnership, hoping that fan votes will allow them to reach the November 24 finale.

Personal Transformation and Future Aspirations

Glenn described her current experience as a profound transformation, stating that she is surrounded by new people and cannot imagine life without this intense schedule. She expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, wishing the season would last longer so she could continue living within this unique creative bubble. Pashkov observed that Glenn has become super used to the flow of things, asking her what she will do after the competition concludes. Glenn responded that she wants to stay in this transformative phase, prioritizing artistic expression over the singular goal of winning the championship trophy.