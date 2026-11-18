Dancing With the Stars couple Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov achieved their first perfect 60-point night during week nine, silencing critics with flawless choreography and emotional performances.

Dancing With the Stars contestant Amber Glenn has secured her place in the finale with a historic performance that earned perfect scores from the judges. Glenn and her professional partner Pasha Pashkov delivered flawlessly during week nine, receiving a total of 60 out of 60 points for the evening. This marks the first time the pair has achieved a perfect score on the show, ending weeks of speculation that they were being underrated by the panel.

Perfect Scores Validate Weeks of Hard Work

The Tuesday, November 10 episode of the series marked a significant turning point for the Olympic figure skater and the Russian professional dancer. Fans had previously argued that the duo was being underscored by the judges throughout the competition. However, the perfect 10s from all judges confirmed that their technical improvement and artistic growth were finally being recognized at the highest level. Glenn expressed disbelief and joy after seeing the results, noting that the feedback validated their intense preparation.

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Glenn revealed that she was initially stunned by judge Carrie Ann Inaba's critique regarding her foot lift technique during the performances. Despite the technical perfection, the physical toll was evident. Glenn exclusively told Us that her toe was burning towards the end of the routines, a testament to the precision required in their cha-cha and other dance styles. The physical pain was overshadowed by the professional accomplishment of hearing their efforts praised by Inaba and the rest of the panel.

Glenn Overcomes Fear of Failure Through Dedication

Reflecting on her journey, Glenn admitted that she previously struggled with a fear of failure that hindered her ability to perform with total vulnerability. She noted that Pashkov inspires her by giving one hundred percent in every single run, even when they are not performing live. Glenn described her own transition from holding back to embracing the process with complete passion. She stated that she wants to bring this same level of dedication and love into her future skating career.

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The transformation was not just personal but also influenced by advice from fellow celebrity contestant Danielle Fishel. During the Super Bowl Night event on Tuesday, October 13, Fishel advised Glenn to trust Pashkov and simply enjoy the moment. Glenn credited this counsel with helping her let go of her insecurities. She explained that focusing on enjoyment rather than perfection allowed her to leave her heart on the floor every week, which resonated deeply with the judges and the audience.

Pashkov Hails Glenn as Most Deserving Partner

Pasha Pashkov was effusive in his praise for his partner, describing her as the most deserving winner of the season. He highlighted her willingness to put herself out there fully and dive into every single style, regardless of the difficulty. Pashkov emphasized that Glenn fought through pain, doubts, and physical limitations to deliver consistent performances. His comments underscored the mutual respect and teamwork that drove their success on the dance floor.

Glenn thanked her supporters for keeping the momentum alive through voting. She referred to herself as a scout leader who is ready to fight for her fans to win the trophy at any cost. The couple's emotional appeal to the audience has likely contributed to their rising popularity. With the perfect scores solidifying their lead, Glenn and Pashkov are now poised to take home the Mirrorball Trophy, fulfilling their promise to give their absolute best for their supporters.