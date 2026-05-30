Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Harris County

Harris County deputies are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl last seen in Dickinson, Texas on Friday.Kiara Hsieh was last seen at around 6:39 p.m. Friday

Harris County deputies are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl last seen in Dickinson, Texas on Friday. Kiara Hsieh was last seen at around 6:39 p.m. Friday evening in the 12300 block of Second Street in Dickinson.

She is described as a 4'8 white girl with brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a scar on her forehead weighing 60 lbs. He is described as a 5'5 white man with brown hair and brown eyes weighing 136 lbs. He also has multiple face piercings, according to law enforcement. Ramirez is believed to be driving a brown 2012 Ford Explorer with Texas license plates reading SVM5598.

Those with information about this missing child are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472. Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; suspect arrested A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA Buda man was arrested on Wednesday after Kyle police say he was reselling an "alleged human skull" on social media. Sean Edward Shymkiw, 24, was booked into HaThe art of Banksy has arrived in Austin. Texans can now get up close to the works of one of the most famous and culturally influential artists in the world. The ANFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday.

The U.S. military’s missile stockpile is under growing pressure after heavy use in recent conflicts and rebuilding it could take years. More than 2,000 missiles





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