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The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Emma Cook was last seen at 2:54 p.m. in the 200 block of North Grosenbacher Road near Gregory Luna Middle School.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon on San Antonio’s Far West Side. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Emma Cook was last seen at 2:54 p.m. in the 200 block of North Grosenbacher Road near Gregory Luna Middle School. Her whereabouts are unknown. Emma is described as a Black girl, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

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She was last seen wearing a blue and pink jersey that reads “JUST A GIRL #23,” pink pants and pink shoes with blue laces. This is not the first time Emma has been reported missing. In October, the sheriff’s office searched for her afterAnyone with information about Emma’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email the department’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.

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