Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Kiara Hsieh last seen in Dickinson

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kiara Hsieh, who was last seen in Dickinson, Texas, on Friday evening. She is believed to have been abducted and may be with 36-year-old James Ramirez.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kiara Hsieh, who was last seen in Dickinson , Texas, on Friday evening. She is believed to have been abducted and may be with 36-year-old James Ramirez.

– An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child last seen in Dickinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS issued the local Amber Alert at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say Kiara Hsieh, 6, was last seen in the 12300 block of 2nd Street in Dickinson at 6:39 p.m. on Friday. Kiara is described as white, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kiara Hsieh, 6, was last seen in the 12300 block of 2nd Street in Dickinson on May 29, 2026, according to DPS. Investigators say she was missing/abducted and is believed to be with James Ramirez, 36, who is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect may be driving a brown 2012 Ford Explorer with Texas plate SVM5598Anyone who sees the child, suspect or vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. Copyright 2026 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved. Christian Hudspeth is a Houston native who joined KPRC 2 News in December 2025.

Christian began his news career at KTRK in 2022 before moving to newsrooms in Waco, Texas , Las Vegas, Nevada , and now back to H-Town. He earned his BA at the University of Houston Jack J. Valenti School of Communication in 2023.

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