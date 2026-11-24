New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for four-month-old Xara Thompson, who was abducted in Sterling,Cayuga County on November 23, 2026. Authorities believe the infant is in imminent danger and are searching for suspect Dezerea Dashnaw, who may be traveling toward Plattsburgh in a white or grAy Subaru hatchback.

AMBER Alert Activated for Abducted Infant in Cayuga County

The Novel York State Police Investigative Support Unit has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-month-old girl following reports of her abduction in the town of Sterling, located within Cayuga County . The alert was activated on Monday, November 23, 2026, shortly after 5:40 p.m. when law enforcement responded to a residence on Craine Road. Investigators believe the infant, Xara Thompson , was taken by Dezerea Dashnaw , a twenty-one-year-old woman, under circumstances that suggest the child is in imminent danger of bodily harm or death. This classification triggers an urgEnt and coordinated response from multiple law enforcement agencies across the state as they work to locate the missing child and the suspected abductor.

Authorities have released detailed physical descriptions to assist the public in identifying the missing infant and the suspect. Xara Thompson is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately two feet tall and weighs about twelve pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing pink floral pajamas. Dezerea Dashnaw is described as a white female standing approximately five feet three inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue coat,a blush-colored sweatshirt, and black pants. Investigators emphasize that the suspect may be traveling with the child toward the Plattsburgh area,and they're urging the public to remain vigilant for any individuals matching these descriptions.

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The vehicle associated with the suspect is a critical element in the ongoing search efforts. Dashnaw is believed to be driving a white or gray Subaru hatchback with an unknown licence plate number. The New York State Police are coordinating with local, state and federal resources to track the vehicle and locate the pair. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the belief that the child is in imminent danger, prompting a broad appeal for community assistance. any resident who spots the vehicle,the suspect, or the infant is immediately asked to contact authorities without delay. The designated contact number for tips is the New York State Police tip line at five-eight-five three-nine-eight four-one-zero-zero or nine-one-one in emergency situations.

Widespread Law Enforcement Mobilization and Public Appeal

As the search for Xara Thompson and Dezerea Dashnaw intensifies, law enforcement agencies are mobilizing significant resources to ensure a rapid resolution to this kidnapping case. The activation of the AMBER Alert system allows for the widespread dissemination of information through various media channels, including broadcast television,radio, and digital platforms,to maximize the number of eyes on the ground. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the Sterling area and surrounding regions to establish the suspect's route and current whereabouts. The focus remains on the possibility that the pair is moving northward toward Plattsburgh, an area that has been identified as a potential destination based on early investigative leads.

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Community members are being encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals matching the description of Dezerea Dashnaw and Xara Thompson. officers officials have stressed the importance of public cooperation in such high-stakes investigations, noting that timely information can be the difference between life and death for the infant. The case has drawn attention from across the region, with local updates outlets providing continuous updates and reinforcing the details of the AMBER Alert. The emotional toll on the community is evident, but officials remain focused on the practical aspects of the rescue operation, urging calm and vigilance among residents.

Background on the Investigation and Ongoing Efforts

The investigation into the abduction of Xara Thompson is being treated with the highest priority by the New York State Officers. Detectors are working around the clock to piece together the timeline of events leading up to the abduction and to determine the motive behind the crime. the relationship between the suspect and the child is a key area of inquiry, although specific details regarding thier connection have not been fully disclosed to the public at this period. Law enforcement is also exploring all possible routes the suspect may have taken to flee the scene,including secondary roads and highways that could lead out of Cayuga County.

As the investigation progresses, authorities have reiterated their commitment to finding Xara Thompson and bringing Dezerea Dashnaw to justice. The AMBER Alert remains active,and the public is reminded that every minute counts in cases involving young children. officials are asking anyone with information to come forward, regardless of how minor it may seem. The collective effort of law enforcement and the community is essential in ensuring the safe return of the infant. Updates on the case will be provided as novel information becomes available, but the immediate priority remains the location and rescue of Xara Thompson and the apprehension of Dezerea Dashnaw.