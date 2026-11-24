New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for Xara Thompson, a 4-month-old girl abducted from her home in Sterling, Cayuga County, on Monday evening by Dezerea Dashnaw. The suspect, described as traveling toward Plattsburgh in a white or gray Subaru, is urged to be reported immediately.

Xara Thompson, 4 months old, is pictured alongside Dezerea Dashnaw, 21, in provided photos. An AMBER Alert was issued Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, after Thompson was reportedly abducted from a home in the town of Sterling, Cayuga County.

Sterling, N.Y. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl who police say was abducted Monday evening in Cayuga County. New York State Police responded around 5:40 p.m. to a home on Craine Road in the town of Sterling, where Xara Thompson was reportedly taken by 21-year-old Dezerea Dashnaw.

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Dashnaw may be traveling with Thompson toward the Plattsburgh area in a white or gray Subaru hatchback with an unknown license plate number. Thompson is described as 2 feet tall, weighing 12 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing pink floral pajamas. Dashnaw is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

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She was last seen wearing a blue coat, a blush-colored sweatshirt and black pants. Anyone who spots Thompson or Dashnaw or has information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call state police at 398-4100 or 911 immediately.