Amazon Workers in North Carolina Reject Unionization

Amazon workers in Garner, North Carolina, voted against joining a labor union, continuing a trend of unsuccessful unionization attempts at Amazon facilities across the country.

Amazon workers in Garner, North Carolina , voted against unionization in a recent election, marking the latest setback for labor organizers attempting to gain a foothold within the company. About three-quarters of the 3,276 eligible workers at the fulfillment center cast ballots against joining Carolina Amazon ians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), an independent labor organization.

The vote, which took place from Monday to Saturday, resulted in 2,447 workers voting against union representation while 829 voted in favor. While the union acknowledged anticipated challenges, including the South's historical resistance to unions and limited worker awareness of union benefits, they expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage in the process. This outcome follows a string of similar votes where Amazon workers have rejected unionization efforts. In 2022, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, successfully unionized with Amazon Labor Union, which later partnered with the Teamsters. However, Amazon has challenged the election results and refused to negotiate a contract. The company has also successfully defeated unionization attempts at other facilities, including those in Staten Island, Albany, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Unionization Labor Workers North Carolina

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Workers in North Carolina Face Anti-Union Propaganda During Union VoteAmazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, are facing a heavy-handed anti-union campaign as they vote on whether to join the Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity (CAUSE) union. Workers report encountering pervasive propaganda and digital tracking measures designed to deter them from unionizing. The company denies these claims, insisting that employees are free to choose and that monitoring is for security purposes. However, labor experts and organizers argue that Amazon is using sophisticated technology to stifle union efforts.

Read more »

Amazon workers reject union in vote at North Carolina warehouseOrganizers had been campaigning at the warehouse since 2022, hoping to secure higher wages and longer breaks.

Read more »

Amazon Workers in North Carolina Vote Against UnionizationAmazon warehouse workers in Garner, North Carolina, rejected a unionization effort led by Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE). Organizers campaigned for three years, seeking higher wages and longer breaks. While this marks a setback for unionization efforts at Amazon, CAUSE plans to continue organizing due to concerns about worker security.

Read more »

Amazon Workers in North Carolina Vote Against UnionizingAmazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, rejected a unionization effort after years of campaigning by organizers. This vote marks another setback for labor groups seeking to establish a union presence within the company.

Read more »

Amazon Workers in Garner, North Carolina, Reject UnionizationAmazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, voted against forming a union in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The 'no' votes decisively outnumbered the 'yes' votes, marking another setback for labor organizers seeking to gain a foothold within the company.

Read more »

Amazon Uses Digital Tools to Fight Union Drive at North Carolina WarehouseItalo Medelius-Marsano, a law student at North Carolina Central University, works at an Amazon warehouse near Raleigh. He says he has witnessed a company-wide effort to discourage unionization through digital tools. Workers at the Garner, North Carolina facility are voting this week on whether to join Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity (CAUSE), a grassroots union. Amazon is using its app, workstation computers, and automated software to track employee performance and send anti-union messages.

Read more »