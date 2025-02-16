Amazon Workers in North Carolina Reject Union Bid

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner, North Carolina, voted against unionizing in a closely contested election. Organizers with the Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE) had been campaigning at the facility for three years, seeking to secure higher wages and longer breaks for the workers.

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Garner , North Carolina , voted against unionizing in a closely contested election. Organizers with the Carolina Amazon ians United for Solidarity and Empowerment ( CAUSE ) had been campaigning at the RDU1 facility for three years, seeking to secure higher wages and longer breaks for the roughly 4,700 workers employed there. Of the 3,276 ballots cast, 2,447 voted against the union and 829 in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

There were 77 challenged ballots, a number too small to change the outcome. The results still await official certification by the NLRB. The loss marks a setback for CAUSE, which was founded in 2022 by RDU1 employees Mary Hill and Rev. Ryan Brown to address concerns about the company's response to the Covid pandemic and advocate for better working conditions. Despite the defeat, CAUSE vowed to continue organizing efforts at RDU1, citing the ongoing struggles of over half of Amazon employees with food and housing insecurity. Amazon celebrated the outcome, stating that they were 'glad' that their team in Garner was able to have their voices heard and that they chose to maintain a direct relationship with the company. Amazon has long maintained an anti-union stance, actively working to prevent unionization efforts at its facilities. Their efforts have largely succeeded in the US, where union membership remains low, with the Teamsters union claiming to represent only 9,000 Amazon workers nationwide, despite the company's refusal to recognize them. This recent victory in Garner reinforces Amazon's position as a formidable opponent to unionization in the country





