Senior editor Julie Ricevuto reveals top Amazon discounts on translation earbuds, beauty tools, and bedding during the ongoing weekend sale event.

Amazon's massive Black Friday event has officially extended its reach into the weekend, offering shoppers new daily markdowns across a vast array of categories. The retailer is maintaining strong momentum with fresh discounts on high-demand items, ensuring that consumers who missed early deals have ample opportunity to secure savings. Senior editor Julie Ricevuto from Shop TODAY has curated a comprehensive selection of these top picks, highlighting award-winners and longtime favorites available at their lowest prices ever.

The sheer volume of consumer interest is evident in the sales data, with over 10,000 units of key items sold in the last month alone. This surge in purchasing activity underscores the popularity of the curated deals and the effectiveness of the extended sale period. Shoppers are finding exceptional value in travel tech, smart kitchen tools, advanced oral care devices, and seasonal fashion staples that are now priced significantly lower than usual.

Also read Amazon cuts prices on plushies, interactive toys & more for Black Friday 2026

Real-time translation earbuds are leading the charge in travel technology, capable of operating in over 100 languages to assist international travelers. These devices provide ten hours of playtime on a single charge and fifty hours with the charging case, making them ideal for long trips like Julie Ricevuto's upcoming visit to Spain. The earbuds support music playback and phone calls, serving as a perfect gift for frequent flyers who need reliable communication tools abroad.

For kitchen convenience, cordless rechargeable salt and pepper grinders allow users to season food with one hand, requiring minimal effort. The blades offer adjustable coarseness settings ranging from extra fine to coarse, catering to various culinary preferences. Ricevuto notes that these automatic grinders are particularly beneficial for users with arthritis or joint pain, describing them as an essential gadget that transforms modern cooking experiences.

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In the realm of personal care, a highly rated electric toothbrush removes up to four hundred percent more plaque than a manual brush. It features a built-in two-minute timer that guides users through quadrants and includes three cleaning modes: daily clean, whitening, and sensitive. A visual pressure sensor lights up red to prevent gum recession from aggressive brushing, addressing common concerns about oral hygiene safety and effectiveness.

Beauty enthusiasts can take advantage of discounts on Laura Geller products, including the bestselling Baked Balance-n-Brighten Foundation for mature skin. This powder formula feels lightweight and avoids settling into fine lines, while baked and cream blushes offer buildable coverage and hydrating finishes. A four-in-one makeup brush with interchangeable heads works with various formulas, providing a versatile solution for holiday travel and busy mornings.

A multi-mode LED beauty tool is currently available at a forty percent discount, utilizing LED, microcurrent, and EMS technology for firming and brightening effects. The device features a booster mode to enhance serum absorption and a mask mode that works with sheet masks to boost product efficacy. Gentle electrical impulses stimulate facial muscles, delivering rejuvenating results that appeal to skincare aficionados seeking non-invasive treatments.

Seasonal fashion finds include a wool-blend pea coat featuring a tapered-waist design and deep pockets, with select sizes and colors starting at thirty-three dollars. The fabric provides warmth without bulk and comes in over a dozen colors, serving as a versatile wardrobe staple for office wear or evening outings. This coat elevates overall looks during colder seasons, combining style with practical comfort for everyday wear.

Home comfort deals feature luxury bedding sets up to fifty-six percent off, including fitted sheets, flat sheets, and pillowcases. Nearly half a million ratings praise the silky-soft comfort of these sheets, which are recommended for replacement every eighteen to twenty-four months. These high-quality upgrades enhance bedroom setups, offering a luxurious feel that reviewers consistently highlight in their feedback.

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Footwear options include Skechers sneakers highlighted as excellent upgrade choices, featuring lightweight and breathable designs with slip-on convenience. The Black Friday sale period offers reduced prices on these favorite brands, making it an opportune time to refresh shoe collections. Men's options boast nearly thirty thousand ratings, with reviewers praising their comfort and ease of use for travel and daily activities.

Additional beauty highlights include eyeshadow sticks praised for their ease of use and quick application, ideal for those with busy schedules. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Night Cream is discounted by fifty percent, dropping the price to fifty-five dollars while retaining potent anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. This night cream supports skin repair processes, helping to minimize fine lines and boost moisture barriers overnight.

Tech accessories such as the Apple AirTag and Amazon Fire TV Stick are also seeing significant price reductions, with the streaming device marked down by sixty-seven percent. Belkin's two-in-one charger powers multiple devices simultaneously, reducing cable clutter and enhancing workspace organization. These tech deals complement the broader shopping experience, appealing to gadget lovers looking to upgrade their digital lives.

Kitchen essentials like KitchenAid towel sets and Cuisinart cookware bundles are discounted heavily, providing durable solutions for home cooks. Smart plugs compatible with voice assistants allow for hands-free control of home appliances, adding convenience to daily routines. These practical items round out the diverse range of products available, ensuring there is something for every household need.

The extended sale period continues to attract shoppers with new markdowns appearing regularly throughout the weekend. Consumers are encouraged to act quickly on limited-stock items, as popular deals tend to sell out rapidly. The combination of deep discounts and wide product variety makes this a pivotal time for strategic shopping and securing gifts for the holiday season.