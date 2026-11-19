Amazon is escalating its fight against a proposed New York City law backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, taking its message directly to customers through its website and app.

Amazon is escalating its fight against a proposed New York City law backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, taking its message directly to customers through its website and app.

Some users opening Amazon on Wednesday were met with pop-up messages and banners warning that prices and delivery costs could increase if the legislation becomes law. The campaign is the latest move in Amazon's opposition to the proposed Delivery Protection Act, which would require the company to directly employ workers currently operating through third-party delivery companies, disrupting Amazon's contractor-based delivery model.

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"To put out an ad that falsely claims that if you purchase something on Amazon you're gonna get with a $5 fee a piece every single time is completely and deceptive," Menin said. "We'd be forced to consider moving our operations outside of the city -- that would likely mean slower and more expensive delivery for millions of customers in New York City, while also threatening small businesses and their thousands of employees.

"The proposal has drawn support from labor groups, including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has been working to organize Amazon delivery and warehouse workers. Mamdani endorsed the measure in August and responded to the company's campaign on social media.

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"Amazon," he wrote, "is a multi-trillion dollar company. If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it's not because of the City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed.

"" would threaten the livelihoods of more than 40 small delivery businesses we work with in New York City and the 5,000 plus New Yorkers they employ. " The bill has also faced opposition from some civil rights groups and the National Urban League, which argue many of the affected delivery companies are Black-owned businesses.

"I have made very clear from the start that we are not going to do something that would cause us to lose those jobs in New York City. I'm also cognizant of the fact that the DSPs many of which are black and brown owned, and want to ensure their ability to operate.

" Menin said she is open to modifying the legislation, including potentially dropping the ban on third-party delivery companies and instead licensing and regulating warehouse operations. The debate continues as Amazon maintains the bill would harm small businesses, while supporters argue it would strengthen worker protections.