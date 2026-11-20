The bill requires Amazon to employ its third-party delivery companies directly, forcing the $3-trillion company to comply with local labor laws.

The bill requires Amazon to employ its third-party delivery companies directly, forcing the $3-trillion company to comply with local labor laws. Council speaker Julie Menin says she is negotiating with Amazon and called their pop-up ads deceptive.

NBC 4’s Jen Maxfield has the latest. New York City residents may have seen a new pop up when opening their Amazon app on Thursday, warning customers that a city council bill could mean the cost of their deliveries could go up $5 per order. The ad on the app's homepage links to a form for Amazon customers to contact their city council member and request they stop the Delivery Protection Act.

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"There’s no world where this common sense bill costs Amazon $5 for every delivery, so what this is is corporate bullying. Trying to scare New Yorkers with junk fees," said Councilmember Tiffany Caban, who sponsored the bill. The bill requires Amazon to employ its third-party delivery companies directly, forcing the $3-trillion company to comply with local labor laws.

Telling customers right before Black Friday and Cyber Monday that their delivery fees could go up is a rare move for the company.

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"Do the New York thing, see through the BS and understand that at its core, this is about keeping our community safe, protecting jobs, and protecting the people who order packages every day," the councilmember said. Amazon isn’t alone in fighting the bill. The New York Delivers coalition is working with the Cochran Firm, a civil rights firm that says the bill would put 10-,000 delivery jobs at risk at 100 small businesses.

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"If enacted, they would invite years of costly litigation, leaving workers without the protection the Council intends while the small businesses that employ them close in the interim," the firm said. "Those harms would fall most heavily on Black, Latino, immigrant, and outerborough New Yorkers. ” Council Speaker Julie Menin says she is negotiating with Amazon and called their pop-up ads “deceptive.

" "We have been actively working on this bill to regulate Amazon, but we were working on it in a way that will not the prices, it will protect workers without sacrificing jobs," Menin said at a press conference. The Delivery Protection Act was introduced earlier in 2026 and has support from a supermajority of council members, along with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.