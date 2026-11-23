Amazon's in-app pop-up warns NYC shoppers that Intro 518 could add up to $5 per order, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani blasts the campaign as corporate 'greed.'

Melania Trump dishes on President Trump's famous McDonald's eating habitAmazon warns New York City of $5 price hikes per order and slower delivery times if a new last-mile delivery bill passes.

The company warns the legislation will impact 5,000 workers and 40 third-party contractors. Amazon is mobilizing New York City shoppers against a City Council bill backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, warning customers via an in-app pop-up that the legislation could result in the addition of up to $5 to every order.

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"Amazon is a multi-trillion dollar company," the democratic socialist mayor wrote on X. "If Jeff Bezos adds $5 to your order, it’s not because of City Council's efforts to protect workers' rights and keep our streets safe. It's greed. Amazon delivery service partners' jobs are at risk due to a New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani-backed bill that would ban third-party contractors.

The Amazon alert sent to New Yorkers opening Amazon’s app or website Thursday warned that "NYC Council Could add up to $5 per order," targeting the Delivery Protection Act, known as Intro 518. Introduced by Councilmember Tiffany Cabán and endorsed by Mamdani, the measure would require warehouse operators like Amazon to secure city licenses by meeting new safety, training and employment standards while mandating that the company directly hire couriers currently employed by third-party delivery contractors.

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"As the City Council continues to review this bill, we want to be transparent with our customers about what it would cost them if it passes as written — which is why we’re doing this," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantelin a statement. "If customers are concerned, one of the most impactful things they can do is contact their City Council member and ask them to oppose this bill.

" Clicking the prompt directs users to an online form that automatically generates an email to their local council representative warning that Intro 518 could raise a shopper's annual delivery expenses by up to $664 amid an ongoing affordability crunch. Launched roughly a week before Black Friday, the campaign prompted New York City shoppers to send roughly 60,000 emails to council members within its first 36 hours, according to the company.

Amazon also warned that the law could threaten more than 40 local small delivery businesses employing over 5,000 New Yorkers and force the company to consider relocating its delivery operations outside the city.

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s second-home tax push, concerns wealthy residents could leave and rising Minnesota property taxes squeezing homeowners and small businesses. City Council Speaker Julie Menin, a Democrat, also criticized the pop-up campaign on X, calling it an attempt to intimidate lawmakers while noting the council is working to craft rules that protect workers without raising consumer prices or costing local jobs.

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"It defies logic that Amazon, a $3 trillion corporation, would raise New Yorkers’ cost of living if it’s forced to adhere to basic regulations and worker protections," Menin said in a statement on Thursday. The clash is the latest flashpoint between Mamdani’s administration and Amazon – and a stark contrast to President Donald Trump's federal deregulatory agenda.

Earlier this year, the mayor announced the city had collected more than $9 million in idling fines from Amazon delivery vehicles and issued cease-and-desist orders to online retailers, including Amazon, over sales of allegedly illegal e-bikes. Amazon has maintained that e-bikes sold on its platform must comply with safety laws and said it has worked with the city to address tracking gaps involving idling tickets issued to its independent Delivery Service Partners.