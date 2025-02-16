Amazon Warehouse Workers in North Carolina Reject Unionization

Amazon warehouse workers in North Carolina voted against joining a union, continuing a trend of resistance to organized labor within the company. Workers at the Garner, North Carolina, fulfillment center cast their ballots against joining Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment (CAUSE), a grassroots labor organization.

The National Labor Relations Board announced Saturday that 2,447 workers voted against union representation, while 829 voted in favor. This outcome follows a pattern of unionization efforts facing resistance within Amazon's workforce.Rev. Ryan Brown, a former Amazon worker and co-founder of CAUSE, acknowledged the challenges they faced. 'We had already braced ourselves for a loss,' he stated. Brown cited historical trends against union victories in the South and a lack of awareness among North Carolina workers about the benefits of unions. Despite the loss, Brown emphasized their commitment to continuing their advocacy for worker rights.This defeat comes just weeks after workers at a Whole Foods Market store in Pennsylvania succeeded in unionizing, marking the first union victory for the grocery chain, which is owned by Amazon. Following that win, Whole Foods challenged the election results, alleging irregularities in the voting process. In 2022, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, successfully unionized with Amazon Labor Union, which later joined forces with the Teamsters. However, Amazon disputed the election outcome and has refused to negotiate a contract. Meanwhile, the company has successfully thwarted unionization efforts at a second Staten Island warehouse, as well as facilities in Albany, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama.





