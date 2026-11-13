Amazon warehouse could be opening in old Sunrise Mall property

Residents who live nearby showed up at the Oyster Bay town planning meeting to express their concerns.

A new Amazon warehouse and fleet service could be moving into the Sunrise Mall property in East Massapequa.

“We've all come to appreciate the convenience of being able to order just about anything and have it delivered right to our homes… but what people don't necessarily think about is what happens behind the scenes to make that possible,” said one project leader. “This warehouse does not fit into the scheme of our community,” said Rachel Dinowitz, who lives near the mall. “The whole area is congested. It's a lot of stores.

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It's a lot of houses. And you're putting this big monster in the middle of it,” said resident Jim Shea. During their presentation, project leaders said Amazon delivery vans would be driving in and out of the property only during off-peak hours and not in the middle of the night. They also say they’ve done traffic and environmental studies and found the impact will be significantly less than Sunrise Mall when it was in its prime.

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They also say the site will add jobs and benefit the economy.

“We do want progress,” Dinowitz said. “But we want it to benefit the people that pay the taxes and the people that want to live a quiet, healthy lifestyle. ”Top Stories